Infobird Signs Contract with Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings to Upgrade Contact Center and AI Chatbot Services for Elder Care

Digital contact center and chatbots provide efficient and intelligent customer services to enhance visibility across the organization, as well as higher customer satisfaction

BEIJING, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it signed a cooperation agreement with Taikang Healthcare Industry Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings",). Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taikang Insurance Group, specializing in investment and development, asset management and operation services for the medical care and health industry. Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings has a registered capital of 3 billion RMB, which is the core platform and carrier for Taikang's large and growing healthcare business.

Through this cooperation, Infobird will provide its full suite of digital contact center solutions to assist Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings telemarketing and customer service department, home care service center and high-quality elderly care community and create an omni-channel intelligent contact solution to comprehensively improve the efficiency and quality of customer service.

Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings owns a number of professional medical care brands such as Taikang Community, Taikang Healthcare, Taikang Ultimate Concern, and Taikang Healthcare Investment Fund , providing people with high-quality elderly care, rehabilitation care and medical and health services, changing the Chinese people's concept of healthy elderly care and lifestyle. With more than ten years of experience in the health industry, Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings has been a leader in identifying and addressing the healthcare needs of its customers, and has become a core provider of medical and elder care in China. Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings continues to innovate and deeply cultivate the elderly life care industry.

In the context of the rapid development of the elderly care industry, Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings has also ushered in the "golden period" of rapid corporate development. As of the end of 2020, Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings 's physical elderly care operating agencies cover 24 provinces in nearly 60 cities across the country and employs over 10,000 people. In order to meet the growing demand for business development and provide high-quality services for the elderly, Infobird will collaborate with Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings to upgrade and transform its digital contact center management and intelligent services in two phases.

In the first stage, Infobird will provide cloud telemarketing and cloud customer service solutions to help Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings with more efficient customer service as well as lead management and, at the same time, optimize the outbound calling. Infobird is combining the online customer service and call center into the same platform, which previously operated separately , and is now coordinating with Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings 's own CRM system. The system will support the automatic identification of omni-channel data sources, high-intent customer leads will be directly pushed to the CRM system and multi-dimensional reports will be automatically generated. At the same time, with the help of the reports, the system will be able to identify the performance of the customer service operations. Overall, it will help improve the work and management efficiency of customer service agents, improve the customer service experience, and realize a rapid upgrade of customer service agent management.

In the second stage, Infobird's omni-channel call center will serve Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings Home Care Service Center to provide service reservations and service scheduling for the entire community, so that the elderly at home can obtain convenient and professional home-based services. In addition, Infobird's AI Chatbots will also contribute to Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings' community services. Through the intelligent voice interaction of the telephone chatbots , doctors/nurses can remind residents of medication, health reminders, and health return visits .

Infobird has deep and growing experience in the field of digital customer management and has served many industries such as finance, retail, healthcare, NEV and many others. The Company's cloud call center, intelligent cloud telemarketing, voice chatbot, intelligent quality inspection, intelligent interactive training and other products cover full-link service scenarios in customer engagement . In the future, Infobird hopes to deepen cooperation with Taikang Healthcare Investment Holdings, and continuously expand the application boundaries in the elderly care industry and provide lasting solutions for the growth of more companies.

Since the 1990s, China's population aging process has accelerated. The Chinese government attaches great importance to supporting its aging population by actively working to identify the challenges of aging, and designing government-led, social participation and universal concern programs. With the improvement of people's living standards and changes in the consumption needs of the elderly, it is expected that the Chinese elderly market will develop rapidly in the future. As such, it is expected that there will be a growing need to ensure the corresponding supporting facilities are in place to provide a modern and high-quality experience for care providers and patients.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. For more information, visit Infobird's website at www.Infobird.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will, "future," "expects," "believes," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, results, conditions or performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date they are made. In evaluating such statements, investors and prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties and other matters identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE INFOBIRD