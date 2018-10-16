Infoblox Expands Global Channel Partner Program and Enhances Partner Incentives

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, is demonstrating its commitment to the channel through new offerings in core network services and cybersecurity and rolling out enhanced partner learning management systems, and establishing the first Americas Partners Summit.

As cyberattacks continue to become more sophisticated and complex, a strong cybersecurity and channel strategy is critical. As a result, channel partners are more important than ever before. Over the past year, Infoblox has expanded its partner alliance ecosystem by growing partner bookings 12 percent and through the addition of 100 new partners. Infoblox plans to continue that momentum in 2019 by simplifying the process for partners to sell products and bring them to market with enablement toolkits.

Approximately 95 percent of all Infoblox business flows through the channel and thanks to its BuildingBLOX partner program, it is able to continue this partner sales strategy. The BuildingBLOX partner program has been expanded to include additional investment in accreditation, deal registration enhancements, new partner tools and rebate rewards. The program rewards partners for their investment in accreditation competencies such as network, security, and automation; partners who invest in certifications and training receive increased benefits. The program also includes online sales and technical pre-sales training on all Infoblox products for accreditation.

What partners can expect from Infoblox in 2019:

Additional value to existing offerings

Increased opportunity to deliver professional and managed services

Greater recurring revenue opportunity from Infoblox SaaS & subscription-based offerings

More customer mindshare by transitioning from an add-on to an absolute imperative

"Infoblox takes great pride in its partners and chooses teammates whose solutions align with what Infoblox already brings to the market," said Lori Cornmesser, vice president of worldwide partner sales at Infoblox. "We select partners based on common goals and customer bases to make it as easy as possible for a partner to interact with the company and adopt its technology. Together with our partners in 2019, we will focus on next level partnering which allows us to better serve our mutual customers."

More than 8,000 customers rely on Infoblox's solutions for increased security, reliability, and automation to cloud and hybrid systems. Additionally, Infoblox's solutions help protect against the rising flood of cyberattacks, leveraging 14 billion threat indicators and more than 30 API security integrations.

Inaugural Americas Partner Summit

Infoblox is committed to fostering a collaborative partner environment and as part of this focus will host its first Americas Partner Summit from November 5-7, 2018. The event theme is Next Level Partnering - how do we get to the next level as a team of Partners, Field Sales and Partner Managers in 2019. The two-day summit will include informative sessions on the network security challenges and business transformation initiatives facing organizations. The event will feature a number of guest speakers and conclude with a partner awards celebration.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is leading the way to next-level DDI with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. Infoblox brings next-level security, reliability, and automation to cloud and hybrid systems, setting customers on a path to a single pane of glass for network management. Infoblox is a recognized leader with 50 percent market share comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at http://www.infoblox.com.

