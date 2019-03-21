INFOGRAPHIC: What Colors Will America Wear this Spring/Summer Season?

"By taking the distinct color preferences across the nation into account, brands have an opportunity to tailor marketing and stock allocations to satisfy these unique regional tastes," said Matt Field, president and co-founder at MakerSights. "We were surprised to find that despite differences in age, gender, region or trendiness, consumers agreed that Eclipse, Jester Red and Princess Blue are the clear color favorites for Spring/Summer 2019. Brands should feel confident in these three colors as they have mass appeal in the market and should sell well across many silhouettes around the country. It will be important to diversify silhouettes when offering these two colors to maximize the sales opportunity."

The MakerSights Top Spring/Summer 2019 Colors Survey includes the following key findings:

Brands can feel confident with their inventory investment in this year's top three colors—Eclipse, Jester Red and Princess Blue—as these were the top colors selected across age, gender and region. However, with 45 percent of consumers indicating an equal preference between Jester Red and Princess Blue , brands may see sales cannibalization among these two colors if offered in similar silhouettes.

While Pepper Stem is least likely to be worn by women in cities, Pink Lilac consistently ranks lowest with men, regardless of location.

Terrarium Moss will sell best in the Pacific Northwest, while Living Coral will be hot in the Southeast.

GenZ and Millennials continue to be more colorful than Gen X and Baby Boomers. Despite generational harmony with regard to the top colors of Eclipse and Princess Blue , Gen Z and Millennials show stronger preference for the total color spectrum compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers, who prefer more muted colors this Spring/Summer.

Despite Living Coral being crowned Pantone's Color of the Year and a favorite among consumers in the Southeast, surprisingly the color ranked just #5 among consumers overall. Brands may need to continue shining a light on this color to bring it to life off the runway.

The survey of 1,000 consumers was conducted through the MakerSights platform.

