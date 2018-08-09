Infogroup Hires Former Yahoo Marketing Executive Tony Marlow as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing and digital media veteran to build out company's marketing strategy through next stage growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and multichannel marketing solutions, today announced Tony Marlow has been appointed chief marketing officer. Marlow is based in New York and reports directly to Michael Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup.

An accomplished industry veteran with more than a decade of marketing and digital media expertise, Marlow brings a strong track record of turning data into actionable insight and empowering brands to make more impactful connections with their consumer base. He will oversee all aspects of Infogroup's corporate marketing strategy, brand development and communications.

"Tony Marlow is a vital addition to our leadership team at this time of transformation and growth," said Iaccarino. "His strategic vision and marketing expertise are unrivaled, and we are thrilled to add this caliber of digital talent to the mix as we usher in the next era of data-driven marketing."

Before joining Infogroup, Marlow served as vice president of B2B Marketing for Yahoo and Oath where he led a team of over 100 and oversaw all B2B Marketing, Sales Learning and Sales Insights. Prior to Yahoo, Marlow lead the custom division for Nielson Online APAC and worked in the strategic consulting environment.

Marlow is an active speaker at various digital media and marketing conferences and has served on a number of professional associations including the board of directors for the IAB Research Council, IAB Video Center and Media Ratings Council. He also serves on the board of advisors for SocialStatus.io and CSU-Global. He holds two bachelor's degrees along with a master's in strategic marketing from the University of Wollongong, Australia.

"I'm thrilled to join Infogroup as CMO at such an exciting juncture. This is a period of supercharged innovation for big data and augmented business intelligence," said Marlow. "Infogroup's leadership in these areas is inspiring and I look forward to ensuring that our data-driven technologies continue to drive high-impact marketing success for our partners."

