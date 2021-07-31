Infolob Implements Oracle NetSuite as Single Source of Truth

IRVING, Texas, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc. announces that it today went live with Oracle NetSuite as its choice of cloud-based and integrated business software suite to gain a bird's eye view of all end-to-end business operations.

Acting as a single source for end-to-end business operations – NetSuite now replaces several decoupled systems across Infolob in sales, CRM, HR, payroll, finance, time and expense, and project management. As a rapidly growing multi-award-winning Oracle partner – the company foresees significant expansions across most business domains in the near future. NetSuite will enable Infolob to further optimize its operations with work from anywhere policy while enabling its management team to gauge workforce productivity, efficiency, and quality.

"Being a small business and completely unbiased by the fact that we at Infolob have delivered numerous Oracle Cloud Financials, HCM, SCM applications implementation and optimization/integration services across its brilliant tech stack over the past decade – NetSuite was a natural recommendation for me to my leadership owing to its remarkable ability to expedite and accelerate financial close, and most importantly, ensure compliance and reduce the time it takes for the firm for annual financial audits with our External Auditors http://www.mazars.us, a global prominent audit, tax, and advisory services firm," says Ms. Swetha Bhupathiraju, Infolob's Sr Accounts Manager.

"With Infolob's business expansion beyond the North America into EMEA, APAC, and Latin America, NetSuite tax management solution now streamlines our global tax compliance process," adds Mr. Adi Alluri, Infolob's Internal Financial Controller.

"What is wonderful for a CPA like me is this platform supports every known global currency and exchange rates as well as allows our accounting department to process taxes in accordance with country-specific laws. I advocated for NetSuite to Infolob CEO because its configurable tax engine simplifies end-to-end domestic and global tax management while generating detailed reports that help us analyze transactions down to line-item tax details in real-time," highlights Zahid Reza, the Firm's External CPA and Interim CFO.

Infolob is a multi-award-winning Oracle partner with 15+ expertise pertaining to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Migration Strategy, Cloud Apps, Exadata and Engineered Systems, and database and middleware solutions. Established in 2009, It earned Oracle Most Valuable Partner (MVP) award in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and surpassed annual revenues of $50 million in 2019.

