Infolob Solutions celebrates their tenth anniversary

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, a premier digital consulting organization based out of Irving, TX, is celebrating its tenth anniversary yesterday. Infolob was founded in 2009 by Vijay Cherukuri. In 2012 they gained platinum status with the Oracle PartnerNetwork, Managed Platinum Partner in 2016, and Cloud Standard status in 2018.

Under the leadership of Tim Fox as Chief Technologist, Infolob's technology solutions business unit served more than 75+ net new customers over the past three years, including nine from the Fortune 100. Oracle named Infolob their Engineered Systems Partner of the Year based on Infolob's ability to both drive new business while improving the efficiency and utility of the Oracle Engineered Systems installed base. Over the past ten years, Infolob Solutions has continually demonstrated their expertise within the IT services space, both with Oracle products and countless others.

Under the leadership of Venkat Kovela as Chief Transformation Officer, Infolob's business solutions business unit served more than 60+ customers over last two years, dedicated to solving customer business problems. With primary focus on Oracle Enterprise Applications (SaaS), they were able to service customers with application managed services and BI implementations expanding to the cloud initiatives (both on the cloud infrastructure side and SaaS). On the SaaS front, they solidified Infolob's position by building strong relationships through Oracle channel partners from the ground up. One of the recent major successes to note is an end-to-end implementation of the Oracle SaaS applications suite at Allegheny Intermediate Unit (a K-12 organization in PA) in the public sector space with Oracle Fusion ERP Cloud, Procurement Cloud, and HCM Cloud. They have already started another K-12 project this week in the HCM cloud space. Infolob's business solutions unit has consolidated their base and with a strong sales pipeline and are positioned very strongly this year and for years to come. This business unit currently serves over sixty customers in the enterprise applications and digital transformation space.

Infolob is excited to reach this ten-year milestone and eager to continue growing and serving the community.

About Infolob Solutions

Infolob is a leading technology consulting organization that caters to companies looking for specialists who can help with their digital transformation agenda.

