Infolob Solutions goes live with AIU Oracle Cloud project

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, a premier digital consulting organization based out of Texas, has announced that they have gone live with an Oracle Cloud project for Allegheny Intermediate Unit (AIU) of Pennsylvania.

AIU originally wanted to replace their existing manual operational processes and improve efficiency for their existing financial and procurement operations. This would consist of migrating existing data to the new cloud solution being implemented and implementing integrations in-house and with third-party systems. Providing a smooth transition was key, along with retiring older existing applications, processes, and procedures.

Over the past year, Infolob has worked tirelessly to implement the chosen Oracle Cloud solution to streamline the finance and procurement processes with best practice-based workflows. Out-of-the-box functionality was delivered through Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13.

Now, AIU has access to a unified HCM, finance, and procurement solution with workflow-based approvals. Business functions across internal and external systems are seamlessly integrated, and finance and procurement processes are automated. Many manual and paper-based steps in their business processes have been eliminated, allowing for a significant reduction in effort and much improved efficiency.

Infolob Solutions is proud to have been given the opportunity to work on this project, and they look forward to helping other school districts achieve the same great results in the future.

About Infolob Solutions

Infolob is a leading technology consulting organization that caters to companies looking for specialists who can help with their digital transformation agenda.

