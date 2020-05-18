InfoMark Announces Partnership with Connection Newspaper to Enhance Its Reader Experience

MOBILE, Ala., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoMark today is announcing the partnership with the Connection Newspaper in order to bring increased Alexa audio, video, Photos, PDFs, Maps and other related digital content directly to its newsprint. The Connection with its 25,000 readership is 100% saturated in southern Alabama. InfoMark is available at InfoMark.com and its InfoMark App for IOS and Android.

The Connection and its Owner/Publisher Chris Taylor will use of InfoMark technology to enhance its print and user experience with Amazon Alexa audio, video, photos and other digital content, directly tying its Newsprint to the digital world. The Connection was looking for a means to create a more connected personal experience than print alone and they found it in InfoMark.

"The Connection will unleash The Digital Power of Print! We will be helping Chris fully implement the power of InfoMark and will be using it to create a more personal connection with their content," said Jesse Stallone, President of InfoMark. Mr. Taylor wants to not only expand his readership but also deliver a more complete experience. Tying an array of fast, easily accessible digital content directly to print is critical to future success. Creating more value to Newspapers around the globe is our goal. The User Experience was declining before InfoMark and we look to turn that trend around.

"We must evolve and innovate in order to survive in this changing environment. We have to improve every day and listen to our users. They want a better experience and we are dedicated to give them exactly what they want. We are evolving and InfoMark is our answer," said Taylor, Publisher of The Connection. "Simply creating a website is not good enough. We sought technologies to increase our unique content and advertising value and that is Print! The Connection will also use InfoMark to create more value to its advertisers and more value means more revenue which is, the lifeblood of any Newspaper."

InfoMark, launched in November 2019, uses simple alpha numeric codes that when placed in print gives users simple and quick access to PDFs, Audio, Video, Photos, URLs and other digital files the writer feels that expands the content and connection to its readers. InfoMark is fast and simple. InfoMark also gives users the ability to save their history of Marks for easy access again and again. It' s the most user-friendly experience in the industry. Users can create accounts at InfoMark.com or the InfoMark App or simply access 100% of the digital content anonymously. It is all about giving our users a great experience not tracking them.

The Connection Newspaper headquartered in Grand Bay, Al serves southern Alabama. It is a family run Newspaper. Mr. Taylor assumed the role as Publisher in 2016. www.theconnectionpaper.com

Writer and Editors can simply create accounts at InfoMark.com or the InfoMark App to begin their InfoMark experience. Millions of marks are still available and are free for the first year, after that each Mark is just $10 per year! We are dedicated to revitalizing Print in a whole new and exciting way!

About InfoMark

InfoMark is a headquartered in Mobile, Alabama by a staff of print professionals that create new and exciting technologies. InfoMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xante Corporation which has been developing print technology for over 30 years.

InfoMark and the InfoMark logo are registered trademarks of Xante' Corporation. Amazon Alexa is a registered trademark of Amazon Inc.

