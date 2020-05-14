InfoMark Announces Partnership with The Lamar Democrat Newspaper and Its Commitment to Increase Its User Experience, Engagement and Readership with InfoMark

MOBILE, Ala., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoMark today is announcing the partnership with The Lamar Democrat and its use of InfoMark technology to enhance its print and experience with audio, video, photos and other digital content, directly tying its Newsprint to the digital world. In circulation for over 123 years, The Democrat was looking for new ideas to increase its value and readership and they found it in InfoMark.

"We are delighted to partner with The Lamar Democrat and unleash The Digital Power of Print! We look forward to helping the Democrat create a new level of user experience and increased engagement," said Jesse Stallone, President of InfoMark. "Creating more value to Newspapers around the globe is our goal. More relevant content, easier to access and easier to use. The User Experience is everything and InfoMark will bring it to a whole new level!"

"User experience is everything in Newsprint. Our industry has been stagnant much too long," said Renee Reeves, Publisher of The Lamar Democrat. "Simply creating a website is not good enough. We sought technologies to increase our unique content and advertising value and that is Print! The Lamar Democrat will soon be loaded with new valuable digital content not only to its articles but also its advertisements, giving greater value to both. Also, with new full Amazon Alexa capabilities we will soon be reaching new audiences that have been fading away from Newsprint!"

InfoMark, launched in November 2019, uses simple alpha numeric codes that when placed in Print gives users simple and quick access to PDF's, Audio, Video, Photos, URLs and other digital files the writer feels that expands the content and connection to its readers. InfoMark is fast and simple. InfoMark also gives users the ability to save their history of Marks for easy access again and again. It's the most user-friendly experience in the industry. Users can create accounts at InfoMark.com or the InfoMark App or simply access 100% of the digital content anonymously. It's all about giving our users a great experience, not tracking them.

The Lamar Democrat, headquartered in Vernon, AL, also serves Caledonia and Steens, Mississippi. It's been a family run paper for decades. Ms. Reeves is following her father at the Democrat, Howard Reeves, who served earlier as Publisher. www.lamardemocratnews.com

Writer and Editors can simply create accounts at InfoMark.com or the InfoMark App to begin their InfoMark experience. Millions of marks are still available and are free for the first year, after that each Mark is just $10 per year! We are dedicated to revitalizing Print in a whole new and exciting way!

About InfoMark

InfoMark is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama by a staff of print professionals that create new and exciting technologies. InfoMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xante Corporation which has been developing print technology for over 30 years.

InfoMark and the InfoMark logo are registered trademarks of Xante' Corporation. Amazon Alexa is a registered trademark of Amazon Inc.

For more information contact:

Jesse Stallone

[email protected]

713-858-7643

SOURCE InfoMark