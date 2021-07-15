Infor Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help unlock operational efficiencies and insights, respond with agility to unforeseen circumstances, lower costs, and realize clinical and patient care improvements. This collaboration underscores Infor's commitment to the healthcare industry and to providing its customers with a trusted cloud offering through AWS.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative is designed to make it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

Infor solutions powered by AWS, such as Infor CloudSuite Healthcare and Infor Cloverleaf Cloud, help leading healthcare organizations create clinical and operational efficiencies using data and advanced technologies to drive valuable insights. Specifically, through leveraging the AWS global infrastructure, Infor empowers customers to benefit from AWS cloud security, agility, expertise and economies of scale. Fully managed services on AWS can free up internal development teams to focus on creating more innovative functionality while enabling faster software delivery to customers. Through this collaboration, Infor looks to provide critical power and responsiveness to hospitals and health systems, so they can stay ahead in an increasingly complex environment.

"We continue to collaborate with AWS because AWS offers unrivaled strength and sophistication at delivering cloud infrastructure. This allows our customers to connect healthcare rapidly, without provisioning and managing the environments, or standing up a large integration team," said Matt Wilson, Infor Healthcare senior vice president. "The digital foundation of Infor's industry-specific applications that run on AWS is designed to give hospital and health systems the power to synchronize their business and clinical operations through integrated and connected platforms, which can result in better healthcare delivery and even greater patient care and satisfaction."

The Infor Healthcare operations platform offers hospitals and health systems that are looking to incorporate the benefits of the cloud a clinically connected solution that can grow with them over time. Infor can help break down the silos between the enterprise resource planning (ERP) and electronic health records (EHR) to enable higher-quality, more efficient care. Infor solutions surpass traditional ERP software systems, because they use patient-focused functionality combined with clinical and nonclinical data analysis to help close decision-making and efficiency gaps that healthcare providers and operators typically have to bridge themselves.

