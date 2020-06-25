Infor CloudSuite Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infor CloudSuite in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. Infor was positioned highest for ability to execute in the Visionaries quadrant.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, published June 22.

"We believe Infor's placement as a Visionary in this Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ability to provide CloudSuites that are designed to serve certain specific needs of a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, public sector, retail and hospitality," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor chief technology officer and president of products. "Infor's CloudSuites utilize our leading technology platform, Infor OS to power next-generation user experiences, integrations and workflows, which are designed to help increase productivity and collaboration."

"Infor CloudSuites deliver back-office operations, key industry analytics and reporting — along with mobile access and implementation accelerators — in an effort to help lower companies' risks and help keep them current with the latest innovations," he added. "This can provide enterprises with agility and flexibility to help drive performance and scalability and assist in reducing time-to-value."

In its Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, "By 2022, 30% of large enterprises will have moved to a platform- and product-centric approach with standardized ERP capabilities at the platform core."

In addition, the report stated, "By 2025, the top four ERP vendors will rebrand themselves as business platform providers."

According to the Magic Quadrant report, "Gartner defines a product-centric cloud ERP suite as a set of loosely coupled products comprising:

Operational ERP — supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality such as demand management, order management, material requirements planning (MRP), inventory management, supply chain/direct procurement, manufacturing control capabilities, and distribution/logistics.

Financial management functionality (those vendors that provide only financial management as a suite are rated in a separate Magic Quadrant).

Purchasing focused on indirect goods, services and capital equipment.

HCM — for cost management as well as staffing for operational resources.

Specialized, industry-specific modules or applications including, but not limited to, modules such as configure-to-order (CTO) or make-to-order (MTO), and field service management (FSM), or broader application solutions like enterprise asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM)."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Tim Faith, Duy Nguyen, Denis Torii, Paul Schenck, Christian Hestermann, 22 June 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

