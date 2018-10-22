Infor Delivers Comprehensive Suite of Solutions for Corporate Treasury and Finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the availability of both Infor Treasury Management and Infor Advanced Treasury Management. These comprehensive product suites are designed to help organizations address complex financial challenges by empowering forward-thinking teams to optimize key capabilities for cash and risk management, payments, and working capital strategies.

There are three core modules within Infor Treasury Management. The first, Cash and Liquidity, provides CFOs and treasurers with the visibility and reporting they need to optimize their cash, control bank accounts, and manage liquidity. The second module, Transaction Lifecycle Management, enables users to manage and track debt and investments and is integrated with Infor's cash management, payables, and global ledger to ensure straight-through processing. The third module, Payments, offers global, multi-bank payment solutions. Users can support corporate payment and disbursement workflows, including payment factories and payments-on-behalf-of (POBO).

Infor Advanced Treasury includes all the above functionality plus a fourth module, Risk Management, which offers exposure management, valuations, risk analysis and derivative and hedge accounting. Its embedded market data and trade portal integration delivers complete workflows to support hedging programs and regulatory compliance.

The ability to automate the entire treasury management process provides companies with on-demand reporting while reducing banking costs, aiding regulatory compliance and delivering enhanced operational quality.

"Infor understands for growing organizations to enhance cash and liquidity visibility they need modern, cloud-based tools to better mobilize cash, boost returns, and reduce interest-related costs," said Todd Stratton, vice president, Infor. "We are committed to offering innovative financial solutions for our customers so they can continue to keep their focus on their business, not tracking back-end work with manual processes and flows."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 17,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

