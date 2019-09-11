Infor to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Results on Friday, September 13, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it will host an investor conference call to discuss Q1 fiscal year 2020 results for current holders of Infor securities and other interested parties on Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Materials and dial-in details will be available at https://www.infor.com/about/investors after 8 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, September 13.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

