InfoReach Takes System Configurability to a New Level

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoReach, Inc. (www.inforeachinc.com) announced an updated layout designer component for its TMS execution management system. In order to provide a user experience tailored for each client's needs, InfoReach aims to provide versatile tools that will allow users a high degree of customization and control over the configuration of their trading interface. The newly enhanced layout designer introduces a "blank canvas" on which fields can be added, removed, and rearranged freely. Clients will not have to start from zero as they will have access to a substantial library of broker certifications.

Request a demo

Starting from layouts prepared by InfoReach, traders can further tailor the look and feel of their TMS workspace by choosing from an array of visual controls, such as edit boxes, drop-down menus, sliders, radio buttons, and check-boxes.

These flexible panels are available where users interact with the system the most, including creating parent orders, sending child orders, setting broker ALGO parameters, internal order crossing, and order modification. "We have taken the flexibility of our TMS system and put it in the hands of our clients for their own experimentation with customization," said CTO Vitaly Shatsky. InfoReach continues to offer its unparalleled level of support while empowering clients to do more.

To see a demonstration of the Layout Designer tool visit, YouTube.

Request a demo

About InfoReach



InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income.

InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com. For announcements and more information follow us on Twitter @InfoReach and check our blog.

Media Contact: Nick Halvorsen, InfoReach, Inc. 312 332-7740 ext2018 nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com

SOURCE InfoReach, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inforeachinc.com

