Informa Financial Intelligence Launches Direct Connect Data Service Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced the launch of Direct Connect Data Service solutions.

Direct Connect Data Service solutions leverages Informa's Banking Intelligence to integrate data seamlessly into subscribers' systems and processes for quicker evidence-based business decisions. This efficient service will allow users to validate data and understand market landscapes, gain insights and visualize results, acquire data and make it available for collaborative use across internal business partners and organizations, and replace manual data export and maintenance.

"Our customers' need for timely access to data for in-house analysis and modelling is crucial," said Anand Pandya, Vice President of Technology at Informa Financial Intelligence. "Integrating the Direct Connect Data Service solutions in their systems will provide them with almost instant access to the most recent data. Our feeds are aimed to conveniently provide access to large data sets into customer workflows with minimum effort."

By granting users direct access to Informa's rich proprietary data, the service guarantees users with the latest updates needed in order to make informed business decisions. Featuring customizable settings, the service strategically informs each user on how to meet and exceed their business goals and objectives, including how to reconcile price positions and strategies.

Users can access Direct Connect Data via Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerBI, Tableau and a variety of additional reporting systems. For additional information on Direct Connect Data Service solutions, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/consumer-banking/data-integration.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

