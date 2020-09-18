Informa Markets in Japan Proves Exhibitions are Returning and Relevant

These exhibitions were among the first to be held in Japan since the suspension of events caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The events were held in line with health & safety guidelines issued by the Japan Exhibition Association and all relevant national and local government ordinances including temperature checks at the entrances to the halls, hand sanitization, compulsory wearing of masks, and frequent sterilization of frequently used surfaces.

Call Center/CRM Demo & Conference Osaka, focusing on customer relations solutions and technology for customer contact centers, and eCommerce Fair Osaka, focusing on applications and services for online businesses, were held on 15-16 September at the MyDome exhibition halls in Osaka. Additional space was rented in order to allow sufficient social distancing on the exhibit floor and in the numerous seminar rooms.

Diet & Beauty Fair, which along with the co-located Anti-Aging Japan and Spa & Wellness Japan forms a comprehensive trade event for the beauty and health industry, were held on 15-17 September at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center. Physical beauty treatment demonstrations and food & beverage samplings were conducted in accordance with beauty salon industry guidelines. PROJECT Tokyo, a branded fashion event, was held on 17-18 September at Hikarie Hall in the heart of Tokyo's Shibuya fashion district, showcasing apparel and accessories for the 2021 Spring-Summer season.

Christopher Eve, Managing Director of Informa Markets Japan, comments: "I am delighted that all of our exhibitions could be held as scheduled this month. We had a lot of support and encouragement from the exhibiting companies, all of whom were eager to get 'back to business' and see face-to-face exhibitions as the most effective way to meet with existing and new business partners. Naturally, we put a lot of effort into ensuring that the exhibitions were held in as safe and secure an environment as possible, working in close coordination with the venues, local authorities and all participants."

Informa Markets is scheduled to hold two more exhibitions in Japan this year; Call Center/CRM Demo & Conference Tokyo on 12-13 November (https://www.callcenter-japan.com/tokyo/en/) and Health Ingredients Japan on 16-18 November (https://www.hijapan.info/en/).

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

