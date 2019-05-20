Informatica Accelerates the Shift From Risk Management to Business Value With Industry-First Intelligent Data Governance and Privacy Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced at Informatica World 2019 that its next-generation Data Governance and Privacy Solutions provide comprehensive support for organizations seeking to increase business value from their data governance programs. As the number of people accessing and using data increases worldwide, and organizations strive to establish digital trust across their ecosystems, a robust data governance and privacy strategy is critical for fueling innovation, safeguarding sensitive data, and complying with global regulations.

Informatica's end-to-end, comprehensive, and enterprise-scale solutions provide data governance and privacy enforcement across data warehouses, data lakes, data hubs, and enterprise applications on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid environments. This holistic approach enables data literacy and democratization across the organization and delivers increased business value by:

Enabling self-service analytics to generate business insights faster.

Empowering data scientists to accelerate AI and machine learning model development with high-quality data.

Supporting regulatory compliance and ensuring trusted relationships with customers.

Facilitating secure data movement to the cloud with comprehensive encryption, archiving, and retention.

Speeding new application development with data masking and test data management.

Informatica Data Governance and Privacy Solutions allow enterprises to simplify and automate governance activities to fuel initiatives with quality data, protect customer data, and stay compliant with global regulations. With AI-enabled capabilities powered by the Informatica CLAIRE™ engine, the Data Governance and Privacy Solutions provide organizations with reduced cost of ownership and speed time to value. To learn more about Informatica's Data Governance and Privacy offerings, visit https://www.informatica.com/solutions/data-governance-and-compliance.html.

"A strong data governance framework is key to the success of any data-driven organization because it ensures data is properly maintained and protected," said William McKnight , president of McKnight Consulting Group. "Increasing volumes of data and the desire for spontaneous response to business events are necessitating the need for a platform that can successfully govern enterprise data, while maintaining a sense of consistency across enterprise architecture. Informatica's Data Governance and Privacy Solution provides organizations with a platform to govern and protect their data, while also enhancing the business value derived from that data."

, president of McKnight Consulting Group. "Increasing volumes of data and the desire for spontaneous response to business events are necessitating the need for a platform that can successfully govern enterprise data, while maintaining a sense of consistency across enterprise architecture. Informatica's Data Governance and Privacy Solution provides organizations with a platform to govern and protect their data, while also enhancing the business value derived from that data." "As enterprises work to enable data literacy and democratization across their organization, they must empower their employees, across all levels and departments, to benefit from invaluable insights through high-quality data while also adhering to privacy regulations and preserving customer trust," said Jitesh S. Ghai , senior vice president and general manager, data governance and privacy, Informatica. "Informatica is in a uniquely strong position to help our customers scale data governance and privacy to all data types and all users across the enterprise."

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

