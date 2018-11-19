Informatica Announces Cloud Analytics Modernization Solution With Tableau Powered by Amazon Web Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced a complete, out-of-the-box cloud analytics modernization solution with Tableau, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed for enterprises looking to make the most of AWS in their analytics deployments.

This new cloud analytics modernization solution includes integrated data cataloging, cloud data integration, data warehousing, and visual analytics powered by Informatica, Tableau, and Amazon Redshift, running on AWS.

The solution is centered around Informatica's industry-leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Informatica® Intelligent Cloud ServicesSM, the Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), and Tableau. This AWS Quick Start solution automatically deploys and configures Informatica, Tableau Server, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) solutions on AWS so that users can quickly deploy and begin using a free trial of the solution from Informatica and Tableau, on AWS, anywhere in the world.

Further strengthening this collaboration is the tight integration between Informatica and Tableau, which includes a powerful plug-in for Informatica EDC within Tableau Server that enables a streamlined user experience to accelerate analytics initiatives. The Informatica EDC provides a machine-learning-based discovery engine that automatically scans data assets across the enterprise, catalogs them, and indexes those assets for enterprise-wide discovery.

Supporting Quotes

"The new Informatica analytics modernization solution, powered by AWS and Tableau, will allow organizations to speed up their analytics modernization," said Anurag Gupta , vice president of analytics, Aurora and RDS, Amazon Web Services Inc. "The combination of data cataloging, data integration, data warehousing and visualization on Amazon Redshift in the solution makes it easier to modernize and provide self-service analytics to the organization, providing enterprises with the most effective tools on the market to fuel their digital transformations."

, vice president of analytics, Aurora and RDS, Amazon Web Services Inc. "The combination of data cataloging, data integration, data warehousing and visualization on Amazon Redshift in the solution makes it easier to modernize and provide self-service analytics to the organization, providing enterprises with the most effective tools on the market to fuel their digital transformations." "This integrated initiative will accelerate data democratization and empower customers to more smoothly deploy and scale a robust, modern analytics platform in the cloud," said Mark Jewett , vice president, product marketing, Tableau. "Combining the capabilities of Informatica, Tableau, and AWS in a Quick Start solution will help organizations save time on configuring their analytics platform, allowing them to focus more on addressing critical business problems."

, vice president, product marketing, Tableau. "Combining the capabilities of Informatica, Tableau, and AWS in a Quick Start solution will help organizations save time on configuring their analytics platform, allowing them to focus more on addressing critical business problems." "Bringing together three industry leaders to provide a best-in-class integrated analytics solution will help our customers further their analytics modernizations and leverage the power of the cloud," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, cloud, big data, and data integration, Informatica. "In addition to this new cloud analytics solution, our ongoing support for AWS includes a recent deployment on AWS GovCloud as well as expanding our data governance relationship with them. This continued momentum has allowed Informatica to bring leading solutions to our shared customers."

Tweet this: News: @Informatica announces an end-to-end #cloud #analytics modernization solution with @AWScloud and @Tableau https://infa.media/2Af5kYn

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call 1-650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

A current list of Informatica trademarks is available on our website here.

Contact: Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

