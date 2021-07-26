Informatica Appoints Elizabeth Rafael to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Betsy to Informatica's Board of Directors," said Amit Walia, CEO of Informatica. "Betsy is a seasoned finance executive leading transformation in high-growth companies. Her impressive track record and board expertise in the enterprise software space will further enhance our continued growth and market expansion as a cloud data management leader."

Ms. Rafael was most recently the Chief Transformation Officer at GoDaddy Inc. from May 2018 to November 2019. Prior to that she completed a five-year tenure at Apple as Vice President and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Executive, retiring in October 2012. Ms. Rafael also had a successful career at Cisco Systems where she was Vice President, Corporate Finance and served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. She was the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Aspect Communications, Inc.; the Senior Vice-President and CFO of Escalate, Inc. and has held senior leadership positions at Silicon Graphics (SGI) and Sun Microsystems. Ms. Rafael graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University with a B.S.C. degree in Accounting and sat on the Santa Clara Board of Trustees from October 2012 through 2018.

"Informatica has been a pioneer in data management and has continuously innovated with market-leading technologies," said Elizabeth Rafael. "As the world continues to transition to the cloud at a rapid pace, it's an exciting time to join the Informatica board and be a part of its next phase of growth led by a cloud-first, cloud-native strategy to digital transformation. I am also particularly excited to be the third woman on the Informatica board and impressed by the commitment being made by the company to diversity."

