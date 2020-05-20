Informatica Honors Industry Innovators at CLAIREview Virtual Event Series Premiere

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the winners of the 2020 Informatica Innovation Awards, which celebrate the industry's data-driven disruptors that use data intelligently to deliver great business outcomes. Winners were announced at Informatica's Intelligent Data Summit, the first of a series of CLAIREview events including five virtual summits and more than 50 sessions throughout the summer. The Innovation Awards recognize customers' successes using Informatica's solutions and services, and celebrate organizations that have exemplified the transformative use of data for intelligent digital disruption.

The 2020 winners and honorees are unleashing the power of data to achieve exceptional results across several key journeys representing the award categories: Business 360, Cloud Data Warehouse and Data Lake, Data Governance and Privacy, and Strategy and Vision.

Informatica chose the winners based on their vision, creativity and leadership, and how they are driving their data-driven digital transformation, with the support of Informatica solutions. The nominations were judged on multiple criteria, including transformational impact, creativity and innovation, leverage and scope, complexity, and environmental or social impact.

The 2020 Innovation Award winners are:

In addition, Informatica recognized these organizations as honorees:

"Our customers' success is the topmost priority for us at Informatica. Informatica is committed to empowering organizations to deliver exceptional business outcomes, and we are pleased to recognize our 2020 Informatica Innovation Awards winners," said Tracey Newell, President, Global Field and Marketing Operations, Informatica. "These awards validate our customers' capabilities and dedication to what it means to disrupt intelligently, and we are honored to partner with them on their data-driven digital transformation journeys."

