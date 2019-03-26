Informatica Launches AI-Driven Innovations Across Five Segments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced 150+ new features and AI-driven innovations across five key segments enabling enterprises to unleash the power of their intelligent data at scale and accelerate their digital transformations.

The innovations, built on a unified, modular, and microservices-based platform powered by the Informatica CLAIRE™ engine, provide enterprise-wide collaboration across business and IT and in serverless, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Enhancements to the five key segment areas include:

1.) Intelligent Enterprise Data Catalog:

New scoring, open metadata APIs, change notification, and ratings and reviews for data consumers, create a social media-like experience for data discovery, cataloging, and management. Users can collaborate via a forum that allows them to follow datasets, receive change notifications, have SMEs answer their questions, and access ratings and reviews by data consumers.

2.) Intelligent Cloud and Hybrid Data Management:

New Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) innovations deliver hyper-automation capabilities, such as new AI-powered data discovery and intelligent structure discovery. Users benefit from expanded multi-cloud support for the leading cloud infrastructure providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Snowflake, with enhanced integration patterns across cloud application and data integration services. Users also gain access to a new preview of Informatica's Cloud Data Quality solution.

3.) Intelligent Master Data Management:

New MDM product innovations leverage AI and machine learning to power a 360-degree view of the customer and fulfill the vision of truly contextual customer engagement. Now, enterprises can automatically synthesize customer data, identify relationships, and uncover actionable business insights intelligently and at scale. With Informatica's AI-enabled customer insight solution, enterprises can create relationships between master, transaction, interaction, and reference data to discover rich, personalized behavioral insights. These insights can be used across the enterprise to connect omnichannel customer interactions in real time and ensure the delivery of the next best action.

4.) Intelligent Data Governance and Privacy:

New advancements to Axon Data Governance include intelligent automation for data governance rule generation and execution using metadata-driven AI and machine learning. Now, practitioners can automate the creation of data quality rules and customize how their tools match their data governance program needs. Users can increase productivity as they automate their programs and scale to the entire enterprise, supporting regulatory compliance and strategic business initiatives.

5.) Intelligent Big Data:

The new comprehensive enterprise data preparation package for data lake management includes more than 50 advanced data prep functions, as well as data catalog, data quality, and data masking built in capabilities. Innovations help data analysts turn raw data into insights, increase collaboration among data users, add comments, and create and save mappings for recipes, allowing IT to review and operationalize.

New cloud and AI-driven big data management and streaming innovations give users the benefit of automatic schema drift handling so they can adapt to frequent changes in batch and streaming data, without impacting processing. Updates also include high-speed mass ingestion that's easy to use, fast, and scalable – with no hand-coding – as well as serverless support on a variety of cloud environments, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Supporting Quotes

"To help our customers solve larger business challenges, and to create a service experience conducive to a long-term partnership, we needed to become much more data-driven," said James Humphrey , principal software architect, National Instruments. "Subsequently, our leadership team approved an AI-driven data management strategy to help propel our business transformation."

, principal software architect, National Instruments. "Subsequently, our leadership team approved an AI-driven data management strategy to help propel our business transformation." "Informatica and Snowflake continue to find new ways to enable every organization to be data-driven," said Walter Aldana , Vice President of Alliances, Snowflake. "The latest release of Informatica's AI-powered automation for the Intelligent Data Platform means that our joint customers will now get all the benefits of Snowflake's zero-management, cloud-built data warehouse with best-in-class, AI-driven iPaaS productivity and integration from Informatica to drive enterprise-wide collaboration and accelerate digital transformation."

, Vice President of Alliances, Snowflake. "The latest release of Informatica's AI-powered automation for the Intelligent Data Platform means that our joint customers will now get all the benefits of Snowflake's zero-management, cloud-built data warehouse with best-in-class, AI-driven iPaaS productivity and integration from Informatica to drive enterprise-wide collaboration and accelerate digital transformation." "Intelligent data provides our customers with a competitive advantage and allows them to create opportunities, solve complexities, and accelerate innovation across the enterprise," said Amit Walia , president of products and marketing, Informatica. "With AI-driven automation, our customers can unleash the power of their intelligent data at scale – across a multi-cloud and hybrid environment – for success across the organization."

