Informatica Named as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions for Third Consecutive Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Informatica as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report1. Informatica is positioned furthest on the completeness of vision axis for the third consecutive time, and highest on the ability to execute axis as of this year, as one of two Leaders in the Leaders quadrant this year.

A complimentary copy of the complete report, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, was published on December 12, 2018, and is available at https://www.informatica.com/magic-quadrant-MDM.html.

According to a Gartner report, "Data-related demands are constantly increasing within organizations. These range from demands to more easily and flexibly access data, through increased data governance to the hope of being able to quantify the value of data and to sell data. These various expectations of data in a data landscape — ever more complex and distributed — are shifting the focus of organizations from managing data to managing metadata, with the hope that if data is unmanageable, metadata will be easier to tame."2

Gartner continued, "These trends, combined with the increased regulatory pressures from the recent go-live of GDPR, create a real market demand for metadata management solutions that will last throughout the next three to five years. While the market opportunity can appear to be extremely large — after all, metadata is everywhere — the success of metadata management as a distinct discipline delivering value to the organizations is not yet a done deal."2

Supporting Quote:

"We believe Informatica's position in this Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to our success in delivering comprehensive, intelligent, hybrid, modular MDM and 360 solutions that help data stewards deliver a complete view of all data at scale and with trust, for transforming customer experience," said Suresh Menon , senior vice president and general manager, Master Data Management, Informatica. "By delivering intelligent data management solutions built on the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform, which includes a modern microservices architecture and is powered by the CLAIRE ™ engine, we continue to help our customers accelerate their data-driven digital transformations."

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions," by Michael Moran, Bill O'Kane, Simon Walker, Alan Dayley, Gartner, Inc., December 12, 2018.

2 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions," by Guido De Simoni, Alan Dayley, Roxane Edjlali, 9 August 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 10,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

A current list of Informatica trademarks is available on our website here.

