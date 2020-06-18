Informatica Showcases Industry's First End-to-End 360-Degree View Across All Business Functions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, will showcase the market-leading capabilities of the industry's first Business 360 solution on Tuesday, June 23, at its Intelligent Data Summit for Business 360, the third summit of Informatica Live, the company's free virtual summer event series. Informatica's Business 360 solution enables enterprises to accelerate and strengthen digital commerce, minimize supply chain risk, increase customer retention and loyalty, and improve finance and operational processes.

The Intelligent Data Summit for Business 360 will kick off with a keynote at 10 a.m. PDT on June 23 featuring Suresh Menon, SVP and GM, Master Data Management, Informatica; Manouj Tahiliani, Vice President, MDM Product Management, Informatica; Mark Broome, Chief Data Officer, Project Management Institute; Alex Kelleher, CMO, Hux by Deloitte Digital; Simon Walker, Director Analyst, Gartner; and Francisco Torres Quero, CDO, Prosegur. The event will focus on driving value with a 360-degree view of business-critical data, and will highlight recent innovations from Informatica.

"It's critical for today's business leaders to have trusted, contextual 360-degree views of their data," said Suresh Menon, SVP and GM, Master Data Management at Informatica. "With a cloud-native, automated and AI-powered approach, Informatica enables enterprises to start small, while also quickly delivering value and ensuring long-term business ROI. By providing a single business 360-degree view of customers, suppliers, and products, enterprises can improve customer experience, manage supply chain risk, drive digital commerce, and improve financial operations."

Informatica is the industry's only vendor to manage all master data across any domain in a single solution. Customers can utilize machine learning to ensure all master data is clean, complete, and consistent, enabling them to quickly adapt to changing business conditions. AI also helps enterprises connect master data to relevant business data such as transactions and interactions to fuel digital transformation initiatives, analytics and data science projects to answer complex questions and to uncover hidden insights. The new intelligence and automation capabilities of Informatica's Business 360 approach include:

Enhanced AI-powered file structure and data discovery, and intelligent data mapping recommendations that automate data import and consolidation processes, which reduces IT workloads and speeds building a 360-degree view of all business-critical data.

Expanded AI-powered matching and synthesis capabilities to intelligently parse unstructured data, infer the relationships to master data records, and automate the linking of all relevant data into rich profiles that broaden context and deepen insights.

Enhanced business user experience including updates to graph based navigation and visualization, search and drill down, and guided workflow, which increases productivity and business self-service.

Intelligent Data Summit for Business 360 is the third summit in the Informatica Live series, hosted on the CLAIREview platform. Informatica Live is a virtual experience connecting AI-powered data management experts, innovators and thought leaders. The series features five virtual summits and more than 50 sessions throughout the summer, including the Business 360 session on June 23.

In addition to the live keynote, the event will also feature on-demand technical demos and sessions with customers including Asian Paints, Telus and JDRF, as well as partners and analysts, that attendees can watch at their own pace. The series also offers the opportunity to connect live with industry leaders and product experts. Register here.

About Informatica

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the last 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

