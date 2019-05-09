Informatica to Showcase AI-Driven Data Management Innovations in Las Vegas May 20-23

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that its annual user conference, Informatica World®, which will take place May 20-23, 2019, in Las Vegas, will feature more than 100 customers, ecosystem partners, and industry analysts sharing their insights and expertise about data-driven digital transformation.

Informatica World 2019 will demonstrate the power of AI-driven data management with innovations, real-world best practices, exclusive up-close access to industry leaders, and hands-on, deep-dive labs and roundtable discussions designed to help attendees enhance their data management skills and achieve their organizations' digital transformation objectives across four key journeys:

Driving 360 Engagement: transform customer experience, omnichannel commerce, and supplier visibility with trusted data and contextual insights. Delivering Next-Generation Analytics: accelerate time to insights by empowering data scientists with business self-service, intelligent cataloging and streaming analytics. Moving to the Cloud: integrate, manage, and secure all data across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments. Fueling Data Governance and Privacy: stay compliant with global regulations, fuel customer initiatives with quality data, and protect customer data.

New this year is the AI and Cloud Innovation Zone, part of the Informatica World 2019 Solutions Expo. Participants will showcase innovative and practical solutions, leveraging Informatica technology, that demonstrate the transformative power of data. Event attendees will vote on their favorite examples of AI-powered data management, and winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Interested Informatica World 2019 attendees can register at https://www.informaticaworld.com.

Speakers

Informatica World 2019 will feature presentations by esteemed industry influencers and business leaders from across Informatica and its customer and partner ecosystem, including:

451 Research , Sheryl Kingstone, Vice President, Customer Experience & Commerce, and General Manager, Voice of Connected User Landscape

, Sheryl Kingstone, Vice President, Customer Experience & Commerce, and General Manager, Voice of Connected User Landscape AWS , Ariel Kelman , Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

, , Vice President, Worldwide Marketing AWS , Vidhya Srinivasan , General Manager, Amazon Redshift

, , General Manager, Amazon Redshift Avis Budget Group , Christopher Cerruto , Vice President of Global Enterprise Architecture and Analytics

, , Vice President of Global Enterprise Architecture and Analytics Credit Suisse , Simon Upton , Chief Operating Officer, Investment Banking and Capital Markets

, , Chief Operating Officer, Investment Banking and Capital Markets CTA Group, Bob Russell , CEO

, CEO DataRobot , Seann Gardiner , Senior Vice President, Business Development

, , Senior Vice President, Business Development Deloitte Consulting , Nitin Mittal , Principal, Analytics & Cognitive

, , Principal, Analytics & Cognitive Gartner , Sanjeev Mohan , Senior Director Analyst, Big Data and Advanced Analytics

, , Senior Director Analyst, Big Data and Advanced Analytics Gartner , Ehtisham Zaidi , Senior Director Analyst, Data Management and Analytics

, , Senior Director Analyst, Data Management and Analytics Google Cloud , Thomas Kurian , Chief Executive Officer

, , Chief Executive Officer Microsoft , Steven Guggenheimer , Corporate Vice President, AI & ISV Engagement

, , Corporate Vice President, AI & ISV Engagement Microsoft , Arun Ulagaratchagan, General Manager, Power BI Engineering

, Arun Ulagaratchagan, General Manager, Power BI Engineering New York Life Insurance Company , Cyndie Wiggins , Corporate Vice President, Data Governance Practice Lead

, , Corporate Vice President, Data Governance Practice Lead Nissan North America , Danielle Beringer , Regional Data Officer, Nissan Digital

, , Regional Data Officer, Nissan Digital OVO , Vira Shanty, Chief Data Officer

, Vira Shanty, Chief Data Officer Tableau Software, Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer

Supporting Quote

"Informatica World 2019 provides a powerhouse combination of industry luminaries and tailored content to address the data-driven digital transformation priorities of the world's leading organizations," said Sally Jenkins , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Informatica. "Managing data is becoming more and more complex, and AI is becoming increasingly critical to effective data management. This event serves the more than 350,000 professionals around the world who are trained on Informatica products and services, and acts as the industry's ultimate gathering of global experts charged with driving AI-driven data management across the enterprise."

About Informatica

Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped thousands of customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

