Information Builders Honors Customers With 2019 Awards of Distinction

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2019 Awards of Distinction at its annual Summit User Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The following companies will be honored for their exceptional use of BI, analytics, and data management technology during the opening ceremony at Summit 2019:

York Regional Police Department, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, used Information Builders' Law Enforcement Analytics platform to harness data for strategic planning and operational analysis. York's new analytics environment includes intelligent search tools, dashboards, and a performance management framework that helps more than 2,000 sworn and civilian members to be more proactive in investigating and preventing crime. In some cases, weeks of surveillance and analysis can be compressed into minutes, thanks to advanced search, display, and data integration capabilities. "Insights from our analytics environment help us deploy the right police resources to the right places at the right times," said Stu Betts, a superintendent in the department's fourth district. "Thanks to this system, we have a tremendous amount of information at our fingertips."

Rosnet, a restaurant management software vendor, used the WebFOCUS BI and analytics platform to embed an analytics portal into its popular food management, inventory management, and labor management system. The easy-to-use SaaS environment helps restaurant operators gain visibility into broad financial trends and also drill into discrete food costs, labor costs, and other service metrics. Large national brands, such as Denny's, Burger King, Applebee's, and iHop use the portal to improve profitability and boost efficiency, with all modules easily accessible via iOS and Android devices. "The portal helps restaurant managers figure out which data elements are significant," said Gene Peters, chief executive officer at Rosnet. "Rather than trying to find exceptions, anomalies, and outliers in pages and pages of data, they can quickly home in on issues that require their attention."

Swisher International, the world's largest manufacturer of cigars, vapor products, and smokeless products, used Information Builders, integration, integrity, and intelligence technologies to consolidate data from multiple ERP systems, creating a "single source of truth" for reporting and analysis. Swisher's enterprise BI environment helps the company increase sales, boost efficiency, and gain greater transparency into fundamental business processes. "Information Builders provided a complete BI platform," said Eric Tewey, vice president of IT at Swisher International. "They have tools for data visualization and ETL, along with everything we need to develop analytics applications that support our ongoing growth."

