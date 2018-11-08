Information Builders' OmniHealthData.com Wins Gold for Best Healthcare Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data management solutions, today announced that its website OmniHealthData.com was named a gold winner in the "Best Healthcare Content" category of the 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Awards program. The award was recently presented at the 22nd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

Tweet this: .@infobldrs' @omnihealthdata website wins gold for "Best Healthcare Content", recognizing effective comms that helps #healthcare orgs achieve biz goals. http://ow.ly/ayXx30mCyq3

Drawing from more than 1,000 entries, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognizes OmniHealthData.com among the best websites and digital communications of healthcare and other supporting organizations.

In January 2018, Information Builders launched OmniHealthData.com with this ever-changing and complex industry in mind and the goal of empowering healthcare organizations with information needed to accelerate the achievement of patient-centered care. Effective management of data analytics is vitally important for healthcare organizations, particularly as the pressure to provide better outcomes at lower cost increases.

OmniHealthData.com is designed as a resource for healthcare organizations to learn about Information Builders' purpose-built healthcare solutions, which provide a single platform for generating applications that combine data integration, data quality, and master data management. Additionally, the website hosts a variety of informative content such as blogs, e-books, videos, white papers, and on-demand webcasts from industry experts about best practices for leveraging data to improve patient care, streamline operations, and reduce cost.

Dennis McLaughlin, vice president of Omni Operations and Product Management, Information Builders, said:

"When OmniHealthData.com was launched earlier this year, we wanted to help healthcare payers and providers simplify the journey to value-based care with informative content and impactful solutions. Recognition by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards is a great honor for Information Builders as it validates the hard work our team has put into creating a clear, effective resource that helps our healthcare customers make the most of their data."

Visit our website to learn how effective data management and analytics from Information Builders can help your healthcare organization.

About Omni-HealthData

Omni-HealthData, a health information management solution created by Information Builders, gives providers and payers a 360-degree view of members, patients, workforce, facilities, community care organizations, and other critical domains. It combines data management technology, including data integration, data quality, and master data management, with built-in best practices to deliver trusted and complete data in a fraction of the time of typical implementations.

In addition, Information Builders combined forces with St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) to create Omni-HealthData Insights – a set of out-of-the-box information applications (InfoApps™) that leverage Omni-HealthData content to serve a wide range of critical reporting and analytical needs across a healthcare provider's organization.

Visit us at omnihealthdata.com, follow us on Twitter at @omnihealthdata, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com , follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Kathleen Moran

Information Builders

(917) 339-6313

kathleen_moran@ibi.com

Katie Schira

LEWIS

(706) 550-2325

informationbuilders@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Information Builders

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

