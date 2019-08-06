Information Builders Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the second consecutive year.*

Modern enterprises leverage a growing arsenal of information sources that span internal, partner, and third-party applications, which often lead to information silos and insights guided by a narrow or incomplete view of the business. A robust data integration tool can help break down those silos and deliver the holistic organizational view necessary for strategic decisions and improving operational efficiencies.

Information Builders offers a number of data integration tools, including the Omni-Gen™ data integration platform, which is comprised of a central platform plus additional tools such as iWay Service Manager, iWay DataMigrator, and iWay Universal Adapter Suite, which provide data integration, data quality, and master data management solutions. Comprehensive integration capabilities ensure unmatched interoperability between disparate systems and data, while real-time data standardization, cleansing, and remediation improves trust and the adoption of analytics. Additionally, data mastering and business-user collaboration combine to give a 360-degree view of the organization.

According to the report, "Gartner analysts evaluate technology providers on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods, or procedures that enable IT providers' performance to be competitive, efficient, and effective, and to positively affect revenue, retention, and reputation. Ultimately, technology providers are judged on their ability to capitalize on their vision and their success in doing so." Vendors are evaluated based on the following abilities to execute criteria: product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

Dennis McLaughlin, vice president of Omni Operations and Product Management, Information Builders, said:

"We believe our positioning by Gartner in the Visionaries quadrant of its Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools is confirmation that we're at the data industry's forefront and delivering innovative technology to help organizations unlock their data. Data integration is foundational for BI and analytics, providing businesses with unlimited insights to enhance their business needs. We're committed to the continuous innovation our Omni-Gen solution portfolio to stay ahead of our customers' needs and help them extract maximum value from their data."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

