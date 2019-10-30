Information Builders Receives Top Marks in BARC's The BI Survey 19 for Sixth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics and data management solutions, today announced that it received top marks in The BI Survey 19 report developed by the European Business Application Research Center (BARC). Collecting feedback from BI software users every year for the last 18 years, The BI Survey provides detailed analysis of the most highly regarded BI software products in the marketplace. This year's report is based on the analysis of 3,045 respondents' real-world experiences.

The BI Survey 19 examines user feedback on BI product selection and usage across 34 criteria, including business benefits, recommendation, price-to-value, customer satisfaction, customer experience, operational BI, embedded BI, and vendor support.

Information Builders' impressive marks are the result of top-ranking scores in three peer groups: large global enterprise BI platforms, large international BI vendors, and embedded analytics-focused products. According to those surveyed, Information Builders provides broad BI and analytics functionality that performs well in "modern" scenarios, such as operation, embedded, or mobile BI, all while maintaining a customer-orientation that includes good vendor support and sales experience.

WebFOCUS was recognized by a survey respondent as an "excellent product with a progressive roadmap" that "really meshes with our own business and product priorities" and "easily embeds within our products." The report also noted that WebFOCUS serves organizations with a broad range of features ranging from ad hoc query capabilities to dashboards and reports, saying the latter is a core strength of the suite as demonstrated by this year's survey results.

Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO, BARC said:

"The BI Survey 19 is based on findings from the most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users. Information Builders has a long-standing commitment to meeting user needs, as demonstrated again this year with its high scores in some of the most crucial areas for the industry. We look forward to seeing how the company and its products continue to evolve to meet customer requirements."

Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"Year after year, The BI Survey highlights innovation within the business intelligence industry, and we're honored to be included as a top-ranking solution provider once again. Information Builders strives to help organizations thrive through the pervasive use of trusted data and analytics at scale in every aspect of the business This validation from our customers that we're continuing to meet their shifting needs, as we see more demand for embedded and mobile functionality, will continue to inform future product developments."

About The BI Survey 19

The BI Survey 19 was conducted by BARC from March 2019 to June 2019. Altogether, 3,045 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 36 leading business intelligence tools across 30 key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience, and competitiveness. For more information, go to bi-survey.com.

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

