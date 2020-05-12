Information Builders Transforms Summit 2020 Into a Two-Day Virtual Event

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, Inc. (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, is transforming its annual Summit into IBI Virtual Summit 2020, June 23-24. The event will be an action-packed digital experience, including free access to more than 70 educational sessions across 8 tracks, from industry and technology trends to implementation best practices and product deep-dives.

The IBI Virtual Summit 2020 will kick off at 10:00 am EDT on Tuesday, June 23 with a keynote presentation. During the keynote, IBI will unveil exciting new company initiatives and innovations in data, analytics, and applications on cloud platforms that help organizations leverage data to grow their business.

"Each year, the Information Builders community comes together in person for our Summit conference. It is one of the highlights of our year, and our clients tell us they derive great value from the industry insights and training, as well as a preview of IBI's company direction, product roadmap, and new technology," said Frank J. Vella, CEO, Information Builders. "We remain committed to this event, and to providing the same quality content to an even broader global audience as we host our first virtual Summit. I look forward to seeing you online and to introducing some exciting new things."

Event highlights will include:

Keynote : See where IBI is headed as company leadership reveals corporate direction along with the latest product innovations – all focused on how IBI is helping organizations use data to prepare for the future

: See where IBI is headed as company leadership reveals corporate direction along with the latest product innovations – all focused on how IBI is helping organizations use data to prepare for the future Educational Sessions: Learn from more than 70 sessions delivered by customers, industry analysts, and IBI subject matter experts. The tracks include data, business intelligence and analytics, cloud, business use cases, trends, best practices, and IBI product direction

Learn from more than 70 sessions delivered by customers, industry analysts, and IBI subject matter experts. The tracks include data, business intelligence and analytics, cloud, business use cases, trends, best practices, and IBI product direction Customer Panel: Hear customers in diverse industries discuss how they leverage IBI products and emerging technologies to solve key business challenges

Hear customers in diverse industries discuss how they leverage IBI products and emerging technologies to solve key business challenges Women in Tech Panel: Witness an esteemed panel of industry leaders discuss the remaining barriers women face in the tech industry, how they can achieve success, and navigate the workplace. The panel promotes ways to be inclusive and help other women, including the next generation entering the workforce

Witness an esteemed panel of industry leaders discuss the remaining barriers women face in the tech industry, how they can achieve success, and navigate the workplace. The panel promotes ways to be inclusive and help other women, including the next generation entering the workforce Solutions Pavilion : Engage with leading tech companies and IBI as they showcase their complementary solutions and demos

: Engage with leading tech companies and IBI as they showcase their complementary solutions and demos Expert Room and Virtual Networking: Chat with IBI product gurus, meet with peers in virtual chat rooms, and participate in challenges to win prizes

Registration will open May 19. Learn more about IBI Virtual Summit 2020.

Tweet This: [email protected] Transforms Summit 2020 Into a Two-Day Virtual Event. Get the Details: https://bit.ly/2LjlENQ #IBISummit

About Information Builders

Information Builders is the data and analytics leader. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated solution for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.

Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Michael Kornspan

Information Builders

(917) 339-5734

[email protected]

Melinda Ball

LEWIS

(781) 418-2428

[email protected]

SOURCE Information Builders, Inc. (IBI)

Related Links

http://www.informationbuilders.com

