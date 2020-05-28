Information Builders Welcomes Susan Yun as Chief People Officer

With almost 30 years of industry experience as a senior human resources leader in businesses ranging in size from start-up to large companies, Susan has expertise in talent and organizational development, and culture and change management. As part of her role, Susan also takes on the day-to-day responsibility of managing the IBI human resources organization globally. In her role as chief people officer, Susan will partner with the senior leadership team to attract and retain top talent, deliver training and performance management, and ensure best practices for change management.

"The introduction of this role, and Susan, to Information Builders at this time confirms our commitment to our people, their development, and well-being," said Frank Vella, CEO of Information Builders. "We are proud of our heritage and of our recognition by Forbes as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers.' We are investing now to ensure we attract and retain the best talent, and continue to be a company where they choose to work."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Information Builders as we focus on investing in people development and culture," said Yun. "I'm looking forward to working with our great human resources team in support of the overall strategic direction of the organization."

Before joining Information Builders, Yun served as chief people officer at JDRF International, a global nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research. Prior to JDRF, Yun headed human resources at XO Group, Inc., a media technology company, and held senior human resources positions at NBC Universal and General Electric Companies. She holds a BA in Psychology from Queens University and a Master's in Industrial and Labor Relations (MILR) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

