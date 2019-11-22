Information Results In Innovation: AskMrFranchise Rapidly Expands Its Informational Database

"AskMrFranchise matches users and opportunities based upon specific, relevant criteria – it eliminates guesswork from the equation," said James Notaris, President of AskMrFranchise. "Our philosophy is that information leads to innovation. So, our goal is to help generate that information."

AskMrFranchise offers a variety of tools and strategic techniques that help do that. They include, in part, the following:

Fundamental Franchise Topics | Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms.

| Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms. Fundamental Franchise News | Provides stories and articles reporting on key topics, developments and news.

| Provides stories and articles reporting on key topics, developments and news. QuickMatch Utility | Matches a user to opportunities that fit that user's specified criteria. Through a tailored quiz and matching technology, we gather information on each user to build a prospective match to fitting franchises and opportunities.

| Matches a user to opportunities that fit that user's specified criteria. Through a tailored quiz and matching technology, we gather information on each user to build a prospective match to fitting franchises and opportunities. Franchise Review and Analysis | Reviews FDDs to assure the legitimacy of the franchise. We review all 23 components of the FDD to assure compliance with FDD standards.

| Reviews FDDs to assure the legitimacy of the franchise. We review all 23 components of the FDD to assure compliance with FDD standards. Case Studies | Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy opportunities.

| Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy opportunities. Franchise Search Bar | Users obtain opportunities specific to the criteria that they specify.

| Users obtain opportunities specific to the criteria that they specify. "Did You Know" | Provides users fascinating, often unknown stories and data.

AskMrFranchise

AskMrFranchise is the premier online source of business and franchise data. It is the SUPER SEARCH for business opportunities.

AskMrFranchise offers key analytics and data, and based upon specified criteria it MATCHES users to apt opportunities. It uses information to eliminate guesswork from the equation and helps narrow down the best options. Its thesis is that information results in innovation, so that is its focus.

Further information is available at https://askmrfranchise.com/about/. Follow AskMrFranchise on Twitter @amfranchise. AskMrFranchise is a component of a portfolio of informational sites owned by Callens Capital, that include, in part, WhatTheLawIs.com.

Contact:

Brandon Damiano

VP, Marketing and Client Relations

bdamiano@AskMrFranchise.com

SOURCE AskMrFranchise