Information Security Expert and Seasoned Healthcare Industry Professional Renee Broadbent Joins Wolf & Company, P.C.

Ms. Broadbent has over 25 years of experience in the information security space, having served as a Chief Information Security Officer and a Chief Information Officer in both hospital health systems and Managed Care Organizations (MCO). Most recently, she served as AVP of Population Health Information Technology and Strategy at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, MA. There, she was part of the leadership team that achieved $22 million in savings for the Accountable Care Organization, and was a member of the Cyber Security Executive Committee, which provided oversite to the health system on the execution of the data security strategy.

"Adding such an accomplished professional in the healthcare industry to our team allows us to better serve our clients by providing practical solutions to the complex challenges they face every day," says Mark A. O'Connell, President of Wolf & Company P.C. "Ms. Broadbent will contribute considerably to Wolf's promise of providing unparalleled guidance to our clients."

Ms. Broadbent earned her undergraduate degree from Elms College and her Masters of Business Administration from Bay Path University. She sits on several Boards, including New England HIMSS and the Bay Path University, MBA Advisory Board. Broadbent is also an adjunct faculty member at Southern New Hampshire University.

Along with sharing her knowledge with her students, Broadbent is published in a variety of healthcare related journals and periodicals. She is also a sought after presenter. She presented at the 2018 National HIMSS Conference in Las Vegas, where her sold-out presentation, Creating a Population Health Strategy that Scales, was one of the highest rated presentations of the event.

"I am very excited to become a member of the Wolf family. Being a part of the team offering a VCISO service line is truly an amazing opportunity. I believe the service and the work of this team will have a positive impact on the firm and its clients," said Renee.

Ms. Broadbent lives in Longmeadow, MA with her husband and twins—one recently graduated from college, the other a second year law student. She is also an avid dog lover and has a yellow lab.

