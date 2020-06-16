Infortrend Adds DNS Load Balancing Feature to its Scale-Out NAS

TAIPEI, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, adds DNS Load Balancing feature to its scale-out NAS EonStor CS. With support of DNS Load Balancing, I/O workloads can be evenly and automatically distributed for all deployed CS nodes. It increases data access performance and facilitates to smooth and uninterrupted workflows for performance-demanding applications like high performance computing (HPC), as well as 4K video editing, broadcasting, or real-time streaming in the M&E industry.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS, which can be expanded by demand up to 144 nodes in a cluster with a total of over 100 GBps throughput and 100PB capacity. DNS Load Balancing follows either of the four policies for optimized system resource utilization: storage node network connection number, CPU and throughput usage, or round-robin algorithm. DNS load balancing ensures that there is no overworked storage node or overloaded channel which helps to avoid bottlenecks and degraded performance.

DNS Load Balancing maximizes speed for client connections by the automatic allocation of client traffic to different network channels across the entire cluster: users just need to enter a hostname. Without DNS Load Balancing, load distribution could only be done manually by typing the IP-address of the storage node to get access to. If a single CS node goes down, DNS Load Balancing function redirects traffic to the remaining normally functioning nodes. And when a new CS storage node is added to the cluster, I/O workload is automatically shared between each node.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend

