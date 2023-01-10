Infortrend EonStor GS Storage Solution Powers New Level of Non-disruptive Service for Medical Radiology Information System

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, is introducing its storage solution's HA (high availability) service to reinforce the hospital radiology information system (RIS) for non-disruptive operations. The HA service features active-active architecture to ensure failover redundancy, making it perfect for mission-critical data storage such as patient data, radiology imaging, billing information.

The RIS is a software system for storing and managing medical imaging data. It complements hospital information systems (HIS) and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to expedite radiology workflow.

As a part of the storage solution, the HA service is critical in providing a stable and continuous workflow to guarantee complete RIS imaging processing without data storage interruption. The key reason is it ensures doctors can access patient data anytime to make an accurate real-time diagnosis during consultations or surgery.

To establish an HA service, the hospital RIS utilized two EonStor GS unified storage solutions in separate server rooms. With the dual active-active configuration, should the primary active system fail due to power interruption or other incidents, it will auto failover/ failback for the second active system to take over, with near-zero recovery time objective (RTO). The HA service provides zero recovery point objective (RPO) with the data mirrored onto both storage systems.

By introducing HA service to RIS, it improves the service level agreement (SLA) quality by avoiding re-imaging which results in excess costs for hospitals and wasted time for patients. This means patients can leave the hospital with a satisfied experience, making them more likely to return for their next consultation.

"With HA service complementing RIS to provide non-disruptive electronic medical services, it creates a win-win situation for medical organizations and patients," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

