Infortrend Releases EonStor GS G3 Storage Solutions with Performance Gains, Powering up Business-Critical Applications

TAIPEI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, released its third generation EonStor GS unified storage solutions. The G3 solutions offer up to 50% performance improvement and with redundant design, making them perfect for business-critical applications such as database, virtualization, VDI, M&E, HPC, PACS, general enterprise IT and backup.

The new EonStor GS G3 storage solutions feature the latest Intel Xeon D processors with PCIe Gen4 architecture and 25Gb Ethernet for high-throughput performance. Rated at 16GB/s read and 12GB/s write, the throughput performance increased 45% in read and 50% in write when compared to EonStor GS Gen2 solutions.

Available in five form factors—from common 2U12 bay, 3U16 bay, 4U24 bay to high density 4U40 bay and 4U60 bay—across GS 4000 and GS 3000 series, they are geared towards various enterprise needs. Common form factor models are perfect for general workloads; high density models are for organizations with limited rack space; and high performance models are designed to handle the intense read/ write of HPC and M&E applications while 4U 40/ 60 bay models support U.2 NVMe SSD cache to accelerate read/ write performances.

In addition to the performance enhancements, the G3 solutions have retained EonStor GS's advantages with scale-out and scale-up capability to support over 3000 disk drives with more than 50PB of storage capacity; data protection mechanisms such as snapshot, remote-replication, WORM, etc.; and an intuitive user interface with data centralization for administrators to better manage enterprise data.

"Offering up to 50% performance boost while retaining Infortrend storage's reliability and quick-to-response customer service, the new EonStor GS G3 storage solution raises the bar for enterprise storage," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

