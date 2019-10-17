Infosys Accelerates Digital Transformation for Enterprises With Oracle Cloud

Recognized with prestigious Oracle Excellence awards for Partner of the Year at Oracle OpenWorld for the fourth consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting today announced strong momentum in helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation using Oracle Cloud technologies. Customers including Cummins and Vertiv have seen positive, tangible outcomes through their digital programs. Infosys is helping these customers and other organizations transform into "Live Enterprises" providing them an ability to sense and respond to business needs in real-time.

Infosys is a Platinum Cloud Elite level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and the Infosys Oracle collaboration spans across a wide variety of technologies including but not limited to ERP, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, SCM, HCM, CX, Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and emerging technologies such as blockchain and machine learning. Infosys is combining these next-gen technologies with industry solutions and best-in-class user experiences to help companies grow and reinvent their businesses.

Jerry Ames, IT Functional Excellence and Quality Leader, Cummins Inc. said, "Cummins has embarked on a digital transformation journey. Infosys is our trusted partner and working closely with us to identify and implement business cases for Oracle Cloud. We are seeing a positive impact on the performance and productivity of our organization."

Mohamed Ayadi, Sr. Director, Enterprise Architect – Digital Solutions Group, Vertiv, said,

"One of the key challenges for our digital transformation journey was to identify and implement an industry-best middleware platform. The Infosys team helped us choose and integrate a strategic middleware platform using Oracle Integration Cloud, under the guidance of Vertiv Enterprise Architecture and with direct partnership with the Oracle Integration Product Management team, we were able to define a common integration roadmap across multiple parallel program streams, cut through multiple technical products and consolidate our IT stack."

Dominique Raviart, IT Services Research Manager at NelsonHall said, "Infosys has invested in its Oracle services capabilities on an on-going basis for many years. In recent years, the company has accelerated its investments around Oracle Cloud and next-gen technologies such as blockchain and IoT. These investments will help clients adopt Oracle's solutions faster and become Live Enterprises."

Infosys has won excellence awards at Oracle OpenWorld for the last several years, reflecting the company's deep relationship with Oracle and the value and expertise it delivers for its clients undergoing digital transformation. This year's awards include:

2019 Oracle Excellence Award – Global Partner of the Year: CX – Sales Cloud

2019 Oracle Excellence Award – NA partner of the Year- Emerging Technologies

2019 Oracle Excellence Award – NA partner of the Year: CX - Sales Cloud

"Infosys has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Oracle-based solutions that solve our joint customers' most critical business challenges," said Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Global Alliances and Strategic Services, Oracle. "We congratulate Infosys in achieving the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in CX Cloud. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers solutions that drive real business value and results."

"To adapt to changing markets, business needs and customer preferences, companies must evolve to become Live Enterprises so that they can sense opportunities and respond in real-time" said Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Applications Services, Infosys, "As an Oracle Platinum Cloud Elite member, we are bringing together next generation technologies, industry solutions and unique commercial models helping clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys"

