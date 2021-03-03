Infosys Announces Canadian Expansion to Calgary, Doubling Canadian Workforce to 4,000 by 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it would be bringing 500 jobs to Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

This expansion was announced by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, along with Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, Mary Moran, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development and David Knight Legg, CEO Invest Alberta Corporation.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the COVID-related economic downturn has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city's economic strengths," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

"We are pleased to see Infosys' continued growth in this region and their commitment to bringing 500 skilled jobs along with upskilling opportunities for our local workforce. This announcement is a testament to the talent and opportunity that exists in Alberta as we continue our progress towards economic recovery and growth," stated Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

"We've spent a long time building this relationship with Infosys, working toward this huge expansion of their operations in Calgary. This is the latest proof that the plan to diversify our city's economy is working. We are focused on making sure that Calgary is a great place to make a living and a great place to make a life. That benefit stood out to Infosys, and we are excited to be partners in their Canadian growth plans," said Mayor Nenshi.

Within the last two years, Infosys has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country. The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications.

The company will hire tech talent from fourteen educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo. Infosys plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation.

Infosys has recently been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Canada - Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award. Additionally, the company has been certified Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute – the regions covered include all of North America, APAC, and Europe.

For more information please visit: https://www.infosys.com/powering-digital-canada.html.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

