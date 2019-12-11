Infosys Awarded UN Global Climate Action Award in 'Carbon Neutral Now' Category at COP 25

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, was presented with the prestigious United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) in Madrid, Spain.

Every year, the United Nations honours outstanding achievements in combating climate change through the Climate Action Awards. Infosys won the award for its carbon neutral program, which delivers scalable, innovative and practical climate actions that address climate change and help drive progress on many other sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, health and well-being and economic opportunity.

Ministers, negotiators, NGOs, celebrities, and other dignitaries felicitated the award-winning projects of 2019. Mr. Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change addressed the gathering at the award ceremony.

Niclas Svenningsen, Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme, said, "Infosys' journey to carbon neutrality is truly inspiring. As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, they have provided a practical model for climate action, while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action. At this year's UN Climate Conference (COP 25) in Madrid, it is our honour to recognize Infosys as a winner of this year's UN Global Climate Action Awards."

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we believe that it is the responsibility of every organization to operate in a manner that limits the impact of business on the environment. Over the years, Infosys has made significant endeavors to integrate carbon neutrality with sustainable development, and this award is another landmark in our journey. It is a matter of pride for us that Infosys is the first corporate from India to receive a UN Climate Award, and it reinforces our commitment towards supporting the cause of climate change."

