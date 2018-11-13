Infosys Breaks Ground on U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Construction Begins on First 125,000 Square Feet of Development and Brings $35 Million Initial Investment to Indiana

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, announced today it has started construction on its U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis. This state-of-the-art training campus and residential center for its employees - and the employees of select clients - will prepare the American workforce for the technology jobs of the future, and also begin to revitalize a 70.5-acre site on the West Side of Indianapolis on the grounds of the old Indianapolis airport terminal.

"We are excited to break ground on our U.S. Education Center, a physical embodiment of our long-term commitment to reskilling American workers," said UB Pravin, COO, Infosys. "Continuous learning and reskilling are core components of Infosys' DNA and we look forward to the important role this facility will play in our efforts to train our 10,000 new American hires as well as our existing employees and those of our clients."

"As a state, we are thrilled to be home to Infosys' U.S. Education Center and to be the hub for technology skills training for workers across the country," said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "Since establishing operations in Indiana last year, Infosys has already made significant contributions to central Indiana's tech community and to workforce development efforts happening across the state in partnership with our renowned universities. Today marks a significant milestone as we break ground on this development that will help catapult Indianapolis to the forefront of innovation and 21st century technology."

"Infosys' U.S. Education Center project represents an expansion of our investment in the United States and will help us contribute to a more vibrant community for all Hoosiers," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the State of Indiana as we build a cutting-edge training facility to prepare our American employees, and our clients' employees, to master the advanced skills that are required to succeed in our shared digital future."

"Today's groundbreaking is not just a celebration of Infosys' growing presence in our community, but a celebration of the transformative potential of this state-of-the-art training campus for the west side of Indianapolis," said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Economic development is community development, and community development means a brighter future for all who call this city home. We are proud to add Infosys, a global industry leader, to the list of dynamic companies that contribute to Indianapolis' national reputation as a top city for tech employment and innovation."

"Today is yet another chapter in the airport's history of intelligent land use that builds a stronger community -- and is precisely in line with feedback from residents and local businesses," said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. "This massive site will be restored to the local tax rolls, and be transformed into a valuable asset to the West Side that we hope will attract other like businesses to the area."

This groundbreaking marks another important milestone in the company's growing commitment to the State of Indiana. In March 2018, Infosys opened its first U.S. Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis and in April the company expanded its hiring plans for Indiana from 2,000 to 3,000 new jobs by the end of 2023. Infosys has already hired more than 300 American workers in Indiana this year toward this goal.

The company is providing an initial investment of $35 million to create the first 125,000 square feet of development, transforming the 70.5-acre site into an innovative training center. Infosys' investment will fund major infrastructure efforts as well as beautification projects. Infosys anticipates the first phase of development will be complete by the end of 2020. Infosys has retained Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf and Browning Investments to assist in the development and construction of the project site and looks forward to working with these well-established Indianapolis construction companies.

The initial phase of construction will develop a training center and allow for the accommodation of a 250-person residential facility. The finished campus will also include extensive walkways and green spaces as well as recreational facilities. The U.S. Education Center will also serve as a convening ground for the development of advanced digital technologies. Infosys' initial training programs at the U.S. Education Center will utilize the learnings and best practices the company has acquired and developed through decades of experience running the world's largest corporate university. In partnership with academia and education providers, Infosys' training efforts will combine classroom-based and immersive, real-world learning focused on the skills American workers need to keep businesses on the forefront of innovation, including areas such as user experience, cloud, big data and core technology and computer science skills.

