Infosys Collaborates with RXR Realty to Develop a Smart Office Platform Running on Microsoft Azure for Safe Return to Work

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, award-winning smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure. RxWell, a public-health-based, data-driven platform provides health and wellness insights and management tools for property managers, tenant administrators and office workers, to aid in the safe return to work following COVID-19. The solution is in place in 26 office buildings in New York City enabling nearly 1,000 businesses and 70,000 employees returning to work.

"Infosys is proud to have worked alongside RXR Realty and Microsoft to create and deploy an intelligent, secure, cloud enabled scalable solution in just a few months that will empower the safe return to work," said Nitesh Bansal, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Engineering Services, Infosys. "The insights and tools available through RxWell will help businesses stay ahead of public health threats like coronavirus and keep workers safe as they return to the office, helping to kickstart local economies."

The RxWell solution provides a rich set of tools to help ensure adherence to critical safety protocols such as capacity thresholds, mask wearing, social distancing and air quality. Features include a tenant app that guides workers in making decisions about coming to and staying safe at work, a Tenant Command Center to help administrators manage the safe return of their workforce and a Building Command Center to help property managers protect tenants, beginning with the proprietary Building Wellness Index (BWI). The team used Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Stack Edge, Azure IoT Edge, Azure Maps Creator, Computer Vision spatial analysis and more, all connected to an array of cameras and sensors throughout each building.

"Infosys has been instrumental to the overall success of the RxWell program, involved in every step of the journey, and collaborating across product requirements, design, development and deployment," said Cory Clarke, Vice President of Product Management, RXR Realty.

"Infosys' contribution to RxWell, supported by Microsoft Azure IoT and other Azure services, provides customers with a comprehensive set of tools to support return-to-work policies and implementation," said Bert Van Hoof, Partner Group Program Manager, Azure IoT, Microsoft. "Infosys has delivered a scalable architecture for the suite of RxWell solutions."

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft on solutions for smart buildings and spaces. RxWell, which was built combining Infosys' world-class engineering services capabilities with Azure services, is a scalable, secure platform combining cloud, on-premise and edge technologies. In November 2020, RxWell was named a Realcomm 2020 Digie Award winner for "Best COVID Tech."

Infosys' deployment of RxWell across RXR Realty's building portfolio is the first step in the optimization of the product. The solution will be expanded with functions around energy efficiency and predictive maintenance, and features involving frictionless building access, space utilization and productivity. The platform is ready for deployment at commercial office real estate developers and operators, as well as enterprise companies with control of their campuses and buildings.

About Infosys Ltd

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

Related Links

https://www.infosys.com/

