Infosys Finacle Launches Next Generation Digital Engagement Suite

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a product subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of Finacle Digital Engagement Suite, an advanced omnichannel solution suite that helps banks onboard, sell, service and engage customers with tailored experiences. This builds on the success of Finacle's omnichannel solution suite that has been consistently recognized as a leader by several industry analysts and has been adopted by banks across 78 countries.

Infosys Finacle also introduced the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, its next-generation omnichannel hub offering that powers all the channel applications of the engagement suite. The hub works seamlessly with all back-end applications such as core banking, trade finance, payments and liquidity management as well as channel applications such as mobile banking, branch solution and chat bots. It offers extensive capabilities to design customer-centric processes leading to consistent cross-channel experiences.

The suite offers a broad range of traditional, modern and emerging channel experiences covering all user personas such as end customers, internal users, partners, and API led interactions with trusted parties.

The solution offers comprehensive capabilities to engage retail, wealth, small business and corporate customer segments with impactful digital propositions.

The suite accelerates the speed of internal and external innovation with a broad suite of Open APIs and a strong ecosystem of partner innovations powered by the Finacle App Center.

It's advanced micro-services based, cloud-first architecture is designed to offer high scalability to help banks keep pace with rapidly increasing digital interactions.

The unified engagement hub, with its unique engagement architecture, enables personalization of the customer experience. It ingests structured and unstructured data to sense, decide and deliver effective recommendations to improve customer experience, drive financial well-being, improve cross-sell success, and minimize fraud risks.

The componentized structure of the suite enables banks to take a flexible approach to transformation, by deploying it for select channels or customer segments.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys: "One of the key pillars of our strategy to help our clients navigate the next in their journey, is leveraging the power of agile digital to drive new levels of business performance and customer delight. The Finacle Digital Engagement Solution Suite strengthens our offerings and is a key differentiator for us. The suite will help our clients address and meet the new and ever demanding requirements of empowered customers across channels."

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle: "The Finacle Engagement Suite offers a comprehensive and versatile platform to help banks achieve the dual objectives of their digital transformation. On one hand, it helps digitize and optimize existing business processes, products and services to enhance experience, drive agility and operational excellence. At the same time, it empowers banks to deliver new digital products and services by applying modern technologies to create new sources of revenue and new operating models."

Bob Meara, Senior Analyst, Celent: "The digital bar has been raised in two important ways. First, digital is no longer simply about facilitating convenient, low-friction self-service transactions, it is also about customer engagement across the entire customer lifecycle. Secondly, digital is no longer simply a self-service platform; it is quickly becoming an omnichannel system of enablement and engagement across all customer touchpoints - including in-person channels. The Finacle Digital Engagement Suite appears well-positioned for this new era in banking."

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys. Finacle helps traditional and emerging financial institutions drive truly digital transformation to achieve frictionless customer experiences, larger ecosystem play, insights-driven interactions and ubiquitous automation. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, omnichannel banking, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions to drive business excellence. An assessment of the top 1,250 banks in the world reveals that institutions powered by the Finacle Core Banking solution, on average, enjoy 7.2% points lower costs-to-income ratio than others.

