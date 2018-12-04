Infosys Inaugurates Hartford Technology and Innovation Hub

HARTFORD, Connecticut, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford. Infosys also announced that it has hired more than 7,000 American workers in the last 18 months as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises.

The Hartford Hub, located at 225 Asylum Street in the Goodwin Square Building, will help Infosys work more closely with its clients in the region and will serve as the global Hub for Infosys' InsurTech and HealthTech efforts. The Hub will feature Living Labs for the Future of Insurance, the Future of Healthcare and the Future of Manufacturing amongst others. The Living Labs help organizations learn through making. They bring together expertise in business and technologies such as blockchain, extended reality and cognitive capabilities with techniques like design thinking, agile and devops. The Living Labs enable rapid experimentation and exploration of innovation efforts.

"The inauguration of our Hartford Technology and Innovation Hub is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to help American enterprises revitalize their core businesses," said Infosys COO U.B. Pravin Rao. "This Hub, along with five other hubs around the country, will help us to seamlessly collaborate with our clients to develop agile, cross-functional digital solutions to today's most pressing business needs. We are very pleased to continue expanding our presence in Connecticut and thank both Governor Malloy and Governor-Elect Ned Lamont for their support."

"In the months since the announcement that Infosys would put down roots in Connecticut and create over 1,000 jobs to Hartford, they have already become strong corporate partners," Governor Malloy said. "The truth of the matter is that Connecticut is a great place to live, work, and grow a business. We have a world-class workforce and education system. And employers have started to take notice. The capital region specifically has seen several high-profile employers establish a presence in the past year, at the same time incubators have popped up to support our burgeoning technology industry. It's indisputable that Connecticut has momentum, and Infosys's new headquarters embodies the progress we have made over the past eight years."

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our Harford Hub today, joined by our partners in government, academia, and business," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "Companies throughout the region, including those in the insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, are experiencing rapid digitization. By collaborating closely with our clients and developing unique academic partnerships to foster talent, we are solving complex business challenges while transforming Hartford into a technology hub and a destination for the technology workers of the future."

"Infosys' decision to make Hartford a major innovation center is great news for Connecticut and for the Capital City, and it accelerates the work we've done to make Hartford a hub for innovation in our core industries," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. "From InsurTech to advanced manufacturing to digital health, Hartford is building strong momentum, and Infosys will be a large and important part of our innovation ecosystem. Most important of all, Infosys is partnering with local educational institutions to train Connecticut students and create job opportunities for local talent. Recruiting Infosys to Connecticut was a team effort, and I want to thank Governor Malloy, his administration, our local business leaders, and Governor-elect Lamont for their partnership."

"We're intently focused on advancing our digital agenda, and we're making investments in technology, people and partnerships to accelerate innovation across the company," said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. "There has been a lot of great work over the past few years to ensure Hartford's position as a premier destination for InsurTechs and strengthen its ability to attract top talent. The opening of the Infosys Technology and Innovation Hub is further evidence of the strides being made and an important step for the community."

"We are excited to officially welcome Infosys to Hartford, marking an important milestone in the revitalization of our capital city," said Stanley Black & Decker's CEO and President Jim Loree. "Infosys' presence will further propel the region toward its goal of becoming a technology and innovation hub. Hartford is rapidly becoming known as an affordable and attractive alternative to neighboring large cities and Infosys' presence here will reinforce that. I really appreciate the team effort across the public and private sectors to highlight the tremendous value and assets of the region and I look forward to building a deep and productive business partnership with our new neighbor, Infosys."

Infosys previously announced a partnership with Trinity College to create new educational programs that will prepare liberal arts students and Infosys employees for the digital workplace of the future. Such partnerships form an important part of Infosys' broader commitment to workforce development and solving the STEM skills gap in the United States. Infosys' strategy relies on building a holistic recruitment pipeline that extends beyond traditional computer science degrees, recruiting individuals from a diverse set of backgrounds and disciplines. Through a relentless focus on training and continuous education, Infosys is working to develop talent pools organically in the communities where the company operates.

Infosys' commitment to education also extends to the company's charitable foundation, Infosys Foundation USA. In Connecticut, the Foundation has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, these grants have reached 3,728 students, 41 teachers, and 30 schools across the state. Infosys Foundation USA has recently partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, providing a grant to create a comprehensive K-8 Spanish language computer science education pathway for Spanish English Language Learner (ELL) students in the US with pilot programs being launched in Hartford, Connecticut.

For more information please visit: https://www.infosys.com/american-innovation/Pages/ct.aspx

