Infosys (INFY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Infosys Limited; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Infosys Limited ("Infosys") (NYSE: INFY) on behalf of investors.

On October 21, 2019, Infosys revealed that on September 30, 2019, its Board of Directors had received two whistleblower complaints from an anonymous employee group charging Infosys' Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer with taking unethical steps to increase Infosys' short-term revenue and profits. The whistleblower group also purports to have sent its report to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission via email dated September 27, 2019. Following this news, the price of Infosys ADRs plummeted, falling $1.28 per share, or more than 12%, on October 21, 2019, on unusually high trading volume.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Infosys investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

