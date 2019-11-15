Infosys Makes Strides Toward Closing Skills Gap in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today hosted Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, and several local leaders for a beam signing ceremony to commemorate an important milestone in the construction of its U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis. Infosys also announced the hiring of over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018.

The U.S. Education Center will be a state-of-the-art training campus and residential center for Infosys employees. It will prepare the American workforce for the technology jobs of the future and revitalize a 55-acre site on the grounds of the old Indianapolis airport terminal.

After setting down roots in Indiana just over a year and a half ago with the inauguration of its flagship Technology and Innovation Center, Infosys is now servicing over 50 clients—including 10 that are local to Indiana—out of its Indianapolis Center. Infosys' rapid growth in the state of Indiana is driven by its commitment to localized hiring, which allows the company to remain close to its clients to tackle the challenges of the digital future.

"We are excited by the progress we have made in Indiana and believe that our best days in the state are still ahead of us," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "Located at the heart of America, Indiana is home to a highly skilled and talented workforce and a rich higher education ecosystem. Our continued investment in Indiana will enhance our ability to co-locate, co-innovate, and co-create alongside existing and future clients."

"We're so proud to call Infosys a key accelerator in our state's thriving tech ecosystem," said Governor Eric. J. Holcomb. "Infosys' commitment to Indiana and their global clientele is making our capital city and state more connected than ever, and I'm thrilled with the progress we're celebrating today."

"Today's beam signing is not just a celebration of the progress made in the construction of the U.S. Education Center, but a celebration of our joint commitment to shrink the cybersecurity knowledge and skills gaps in Indiana and throughout the United States," said Dan Hirleman, Chief Corporate and Global Partnerships Officer, Purdue. "Through our research and educational partnerships with Infosys, we are able to provide our community with top local talent to take Indiana to the next level."

In partnership with Purdue University, Infosys has already enrolled over 250 of its associates in Purdue's best-in-class cybersecurity upskilling and cross-skilling experiences and deployed them across the country to address its clients' most pressing challenges. Hiring from Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana is also underway following a close collaboration between Infosys and the academic institution. Infosys' commitment to lifelong learning will help bring its clients the very best in technology innovation, while helping to bridge the technology skills gap in the U.S.

