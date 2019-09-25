Infosys McCamish Launches Infosys McCamish NGIN, a Platform for the Global Life Insurance and Annuity Industry

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys McCamish, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM and a leading developer of platform-driven solutions and services in the insurance and financial services industry, launched Infosys McCamish NGIN, a new industry platform for the Global Life Insurance and Annuity industry. This platform is founded on an evolutionary architecture, configurable to address global and regional needs of insurance carriers. With plug-and-play components using open source technologies, it is simple to use, enhances time-to-market, and promotes a superior digital experience, while driving substantial operational efficiencies.

Infosys McCamish NGIN is designed to be a single, go-to platform, comprising a comprehensive set of functionalities across all product lines and value chain functionalities. It encompasses features for term, whole life, universal life, and annuities. At the heart of the platform is a geo and tax regime independent core, and can be extended to meet regional and client-specific needs.

Richard Magner, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys McCamish Systems, said, "The global life insurance and annuity industry is at an opportune moment to take advantage of the paradigm shift in the technology landscape, especially the API economy and cloud. The industry is in need of a survival critical platform that also enables accelerated profitable growth. Our platform will not only help the industry to prosper in the longest ever low interest regime, but also enable accelerated profitable growth through its state-of-the-art capabilities and features. Infosys McCamish provides platform-based solutions and services, and Infosys McCamish NGIN is the newest addition to our solution stack. Our rich experience of over 22 years enables our business partners to better navigate their digital journeys."

Goutam Datta, CIO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, "We are looking to scale up our life insurance business and are investing in new technology capabilities. This includes core platform and increasing digitalization to provide superior service to our customers. We were looking for a platform that improves efficiency, speed to market, and flexibility, and expect to find the right solution in the new platform from Infosys McCamish. We are partnering with them in this important transformation initiative for our company. We are excited about the formal launch of this new platform at InsureTech Connect 2019 and congratulate Infosys McCamish on this occasion."

