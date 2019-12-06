Infosys Named a Leader in DevOps Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Market Trends 2019 Report by Everest Group

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys has been recognized as a Leader amongst five others in the top category in the DevOps Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2019 by Everest Group. Infosys' strengths were identified to be its customer-focused hub and spoke model of its DevOps practice, along with investments in DevOps labs and experience centers, which has helped create significant mindshare among clients. In addition, the report calls out that Infosys' clients appreciate its ability to identify and implement organizational changes in line with evolving market demands, through talent upskilling and creating a more collaborative environment between teams to drive business outcomes.

As per the report, Leaders stood out for their strong focus on an enabling culture and change management within their organizations. They extensively explore futuristic solutions in DevOps, and leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain to come up with innovative solutions.

For the research, Everest Group assessed 20 relevant DevOps service vendors, through a multi-phased research and analysis process which was based on capturing a comprehensive picture of a vendor's service focus, key intellectual property/solutions, investments, partnerships and case studies.

To read a customized version of the report, please visit https://www.infosys.com/agile-devops/insights/Pages/leader-assessment-market-trends2019.aspx

SOURCE Infosys