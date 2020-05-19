Infosys Partners With Rhode Island in Fight Against COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, May 19, 2020 Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is partnering with the State of Rhode Island in launching a privacy-first contact tracing solution to help Rhode Islanders and state officials slow the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. This is part of the state's effort to safely reopen businesses while reducing occurrences of community transmission.

Leveraging existing Infosys technologies, the company developed a mobile app that will help Rhode Islanders follow required health and safety guidelines, monitor their own activities and support the Rhode Island Department of Health by providing accurate data with user consent. The application, called "CRUSH COVID RI," will utilize Infosys' Location Based Services platform to create individualized location diaries, while protecting user privacy. The mobile app will serve as a one stop shop for pandemic response, connecting Rhode Islanders with resources about quarantine and isolation supports, symptom monitoring, and up-to-date disease information from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

"Rhode Island has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and we are honored to have the opportunity to assist in developing this critically important asset for the state," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. "By repurposing existing technologies with proven results, Infosys was able to quickly deliver a contact-tracing solution that will hopefully turn the tide on coronavirus, all while protecting Rhode Islanders' health and privacy. We are grateful to the state for including us in this important initiative."

"We have been asking Rhode Islanders to keep a diary of who they come into contact with, each day," said Governor Raimondo. "Especially now, as we begin the process of reopening our state, this type of contact tracing is critical to identifying and slowing the spread of the virus. Thanks to the generous work of our partners at Infosys, we now have a tool at our fingertips to do just that. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to download this app and be proactive in crushing COVID-19."

The user interface for the application was designed at Infosys' Providence Design + Innovation Center, and the app will include additional features, such as GPS-based location sensing, location maps and services and push notifications.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

Media contacts:

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Infosys

Related Links

http://www.infosys.com/

