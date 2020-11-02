Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Leaders are defined as service providers who have demonstrated ability to carry out large-scale transformational engagements covering the entire portfolio of ServiceNow offerings and a strong focus on talent. They are heavily invested in co-developing industry and/or function specific solutions on ServiceNow, have acquired niche ServiceNow partners and have high buyer satisfaction for delivering ServiceNow engagements.

Infosys was recognized for delivering value from the Enterprise Service Management Café, a part of Infosys Cobalt, on ServiceNow platform to expedite time-to-market. The report also highlights Infosys' ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum for ServiceNow services.

Everest Group assessed 20 leading ServiceNow service providers through a multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities spread across Consulting, Implementation, Maintenance and support services.

The report highlighted Infosys' strengths in the following areas:

Infosys has built a strong suite of IP tools and accelerators, such as Enterprise Service Management Café, on ServiceNow platform to expedite time-to-market

It is a ServiceNow Elite Partner; its global award and regional award for Americas from ServiceNow highlight its global delivery capabilities

Infosys has credible end-to-end transformational proof-points for ServiceNow services across the entire product

Clients can benefit from Infosys' proven track record of delivery excellence reflected in its relatively higher CSAT score than peers for the last one year

The market acknowledges technical and domain expertise — broad understanding of the IT landscape, expertise in ServiceNow, and business-specific understanding – as its key strengths

Infosys has a spread of ServiceNow services across buyer segments, which emphasizes its ability to effectively cater to clients across the entire buyer spectrum

Infosys' pre-built ServiceNow suite of offerings - Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café, is an AI-powered plug and play solution with over 50+ plugins, process templates and ready-to-deploy code that makes ServiceNow implementations 40 to 50 percent faster.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, and Infosys Validation Solutions said, "Being named as a leader by Everest endorses our commitment to transform our clients' service management landscape by digitizing their overall business workflow. From enhancing user experience with simplified and intuitive self-service portals to actionable dashboards, Infosys revitalizes business applications across a wide spectrum of industry verticals. Our recent acquisition of GuideVision, a leading ServiceNow partner is an example of our commitment to strengthen our global ServiceNow footprint and investments. Together with ServiceNow and leveraging the power of Infosys Cobalt, we will continue to maximize the business value for clients through extensive IT enterprise service management capabilities."

"Enterprise expectations from ServiceNow adoption now go beyond the ITSM function to include outcome-driven integrated service management spanning functions such as IT Asset Management, DevOps, GRC, Finance, and HR workflows," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "To address fast-changing client expectations and accelerate clients' ServiceNow journeys, Infosys has built IP that includes Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café, a part of Infosys Cobalt. Additionally, clients have benefited from Infosys' delivery capabilities, domain expertise, and technical know-how in ServiceNow."

A complimentary copy of Everest Group's ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 can be accessed here.

Related Reading:

Learn more about Infosys Service Experience Transformation services - www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformation.html

Learn more about Infosys Cobalt - A Set of Services, Solutions, and Platforms for Enterprises to Accelerate their Cloud Journey - www.infosys.com/cobalt

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys