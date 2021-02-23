Infosys Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere Institute, the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world's most ethical companies for 2021. Infosys was distinguished for its undiluted commitment towards integrity and making value-based decisions. Through this coveted recognition, Infosys has become one of only four honorees in the Software & Services Industry globally, and one of the only three honorees in India.

In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. This year, the process was streamlined, and question set expanded to gauge how companies are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion, and social justice. Infosys showcased a strong connection between ethical practices and solid performance in the global market. The recognition additionally spotlighted Infosys in the areas of ethics and compliance, diversity, governance, and social initiatives.

Timothy Erblich, Chief Executive Officer of Ethisphere, said, "2020 ushered many hardships for the world putting us through one of the most difficult tests of all times. While addressing various tough challenges, we saw companies not just working towards earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity but advancing their corporate cultures for the greater good. We are delighted to acknowledge Infosys for its firm commitment to creating the highest value for the communities they serve while prioritizing social imperatives. We would like to congratulate everyone at Infosys for earning this designation."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Ethisphere Institute. Flawless execution with integrity and compliance is the cornerstone of our continued success, and we firmly believe that an integrity-based approach greatly influences business success. Infosys' core values are the foundation on which we have built our success over the years. This acknowledgement further encourages us to stay committed to operate with high ethical standards and transparency, especially in these unprecedented times."

The complete list of 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys