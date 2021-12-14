Infosys Selected by Orion Corporation to transform its ERP and Planning Platforms, and Drive Business Value Realization

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it has been selected by Finland-based Orion Corporation to holistically transform its ERP and Planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realization. Through this engagement, Infosys will adopt standardized best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation (RPA).

Infosys was chosen to assist Orion on this transformation journey for its collaborative and transparent approach, demonstrated SAP capabilities, proven track record in the Life Sciences industry, and ability to deliver tangible business value. As an established SAP transformation partner for S/4HANA, BW/4HANA and IBP, Infosys will follow an innovative hybrid agile approach leveraging Infosys CaPSule to maximize Orion's business engagement and deliver early business buy-in. Infosys will additionally leverage its Value Realization Method (VRM) to achieve Orion's key value objectives while utilizing the data anonymizing suite to enable availability of real-time information and high data integrity.

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, Orion Corporation commented, "At Orion we are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop our operations by transforming our processes and core platforms like ERP. In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys' strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability. We look forward to co-operating with Infosys and leveraging the results of our partnership to support the well-being of our customers."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, "The agility afforded by a modern ERP system combined with streamlined business processes and informed decision making will significantly help an organization compete in today's business environment. On that note, we bring in an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically transform Orion's ERP and planning platforms, but to focus on the "build" or "realization" phases of the project lifecycle. This engagement reflects the strong core functional and technical capabilities of our Enterprise Application Services SAP unit to drive exceptional operational excellence, employee experience, and tangible business value."

About Orion Corporation

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE,NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

